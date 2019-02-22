The Amazon Echo Show is the premier item of the Echo family. Equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display, the Echo Show is a small device that packs a lot of heat. Whether it's video calling via Microsoft's Skype, streaming music from various providers such as Apple Music and Spotify, listening to Audible audiobooks, or watching Prime Video or Hulu with Live TV, you're sure to get a lot out of this device. New to the Amazon Echo Show life? Let us at Android Central help you get your new device set up.
Here's what you're going to need:
- Amazon: Amazon Echo Show ($230)
To set up your new Echo Show:
- Unbox your Amazon Echo Show, and plug the power adapter into the device and then into a wall outlet.
-
Allow the Echo Show to boot up and go through its initialization process.
- Once the initialization process is finished, select your language and connect the Echo Show to your home Wi-Fi network.
-
Once connected, select your current timezone and sign in to your Amazon account.
- Accept the Echo Show Terms and Conditions, and let your Echo Show update its firmware.
-
Once the firmware is updated, enjoy your new Echo Show!
Once the basic setup is finished, you'll be able to enjoy all the perks of having your Echo Show, such as Amazon Prime video, music streaming, having recipes at hand while in the kitchen and much more.
