Looking into streaming games to your phone? The unique thing about NVIDIA GeForce Now compared to most other streaming services is that you get to play Steam games you already own, along with other games from Epic and Uplay. Play what you know and love, even on the go. Best of all, it's easy to set up, here's how.

Setting up NVIDIA GeForce Now

On your Android phone, go to the Google Play Store page for NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Click Install followed by Open once available. A welcome screen will appear with the privacy policy and terms of use. Hit agree and continue. Log into GeForce Now if you already have a GeForce ID or click Join Today. Join Today takes you to the Nvidia website to make an account. Choose your subscription level. A login screen will pop up. Enter your email, password and prove you aren't a robot, or log in with your Facebook or Google account. Congratulations, welcome to GeForce Now! Select where you would like to play, in this case, select the Android option by clicking the icon. This takes you back to Google Play, click Open once again on the app. Tap Log In. Re-enter the log information you set on the website or use Facebook or Google account to log in.

Joining for free gives you standard access and one-hour-long session length. You can also become a founder for $5 a month for 12 months. This gets you priority access, extended session length, RTX On, and a free 90-day introductory period.

Now that you are logged into GeForce Now, you can access the Steam games you own and more. Just click on a game you want to play or use the search function to find one of your favorites and you are off. NVIDIA will run a quick analysis of your network to make sure your speeds are up to the challenge of streaming and then you will be prompted to enter your account information for Steam, Epic or Uplay depending on the game you picked. Now you are free to launch the game!

Stream your Steam