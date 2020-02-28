If you are like me and have multiple Amazon Echo smart speakers, sometimes when you call out to one, a different device responds. Or, when you ask Alexa to play music, she sends the stream to a different speaker. Here's how to make sure the output comes from where you expect it.

How to set an Amazon Echo speaker group

To set a default speaker, you'll need to have multiple Echo speakers arranged into an existing group. If you don't have this setup, here's how.

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap on Devices in the lower right corner. Tap on the + icon in the top right corner. Tap on Add Group. Select or create a group name. Choose which Echo devices should be in the group, then tap Save.

How to set a default Amazon Echo speaker

Now that you have a speaker group, you're ready to select your preferred or default speaker.

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap on Devices in the lower right corner. Under the Groups section, tap on the device group from which you want to select your default speaker (in my case, I'll tap on "Downstairs"). Tap on Setup under the Preferred Speaker tab. Read the explainer from Amazon, and tap Continue. Tap on your preferred speaker, and tap Save.

Now that you've chosen a preferred speaker, you can count on your music coming from that specific Echo every time. The exceptions are if you ask Alexa to play music through the entire group ("Alexa, play music Downstairs"), on a particular device ("Alexa, play music on the Kitchen Echo"), or on all devices ("Alexa, play music everywhere").

