You can now tap the phone icon in your dock to pull up the Phone Hub and see your phone's status, recent Chrome tabs, and toggles to silence your phone, locate your phone, or toggle on the hotspot.

There's been a lot to love with Chromebooks this year between manufacturers continuing to churn out the best Chromebooks ever and Google adding tons of new features in recent Chrome OS updates like Nearby Share , Ambient mode , and a plethora of minor upgrades to help make your Chromebook an even better work from home laptop . To be more productive, we need to stop getting lured away by every notification and beep of our phones, and with Phone Hub, we can keep an eye on our phones while still keeping busy.

As a note, when you get notifications for your phone on a Chromebook, you cannot reply to most notifications yet, just see them and then answer them on your phone. In the future, hopefully, you'll be able to act on more notifications, but seeing them is a start.

How to toggle Phone Hub features in Settings

If you already had your phone paired for Smart Lock, you just need to toggle the new feature in the Settings app.

Open the Settings app. Tap your phone under Connected devices. Tap the toggles for Phone Hub and Notifications to turn them on.

I'm hopeful that in the future Messages will move into the Phone Hub section and not need a separate set up every time you get a new Chromebook, but for now, it does. At least Phone Hub allows you to see messages if you're using Samsung Messages or a third-party SMS app over Google Messages.

