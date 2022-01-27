If you're like me and have kids, chances are that somewhere near the beginning of the pandemic, you might have reluctantly given in and signed your kids up to Facebook Messenger Kids. It was, after all, one of the only ways they could converse with their school friends during virtual instruction. By now, you might realize it's not all that bad and a great way for them to stay in touch with friends and family, including those from afar. They can video or text chat, send photos, play games together, and more.

What is Facebook Messenger Kids?

Facebook Messenger Kids is a special kids version of the popular messaging app that is connected to a parent account, and can be downloaded to select Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire mobile devices. Kids can have their own set of contacts, all approved by the parent managing the account. You can choose to allow kids to add their own contacts or have a request go through you first for approval. They add contacts through the parents connecting with other parents, or using a special Messenger Kids code, a series of four, four-letter words that are easy to remember for sharing with others.

Once set up, kids can create their profile with a photo then communicate with contacts via text-based messages, photos, and video chats, just like with Facebook Messenger for adults. They can talk to people individually or set up group chats and name them things like "school friends," "besties," or "cousins."