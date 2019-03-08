If you've lost your charging case for your Jabra Elite 65t or Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds, you can purchase a replacement through the Jabra website. Here's how to pair your replacement case once it arrives in the mail.

Before using a replacement charging case for the first time, it will need to be synced with your current earbuds and charged for one hour.

To begin syncing, place your current earbuds inside the replacement charging case. Close the lid. Wait at least an hour.

Flashing purple LED on the charger means the firmware is being updated. Don't open the case until the light is no longer flashing. Otherwise, wait the hour before opening the case.

