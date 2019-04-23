If you're looking to switch up your look or replace a worn-out Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro band, the process is luckily very easy, since compatible bands simply snap into place. Once you get the hang of it, you might just want to keep several bands on-hands just to switch things up!

Products used in this guide

How to replace your Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro band

Turn your Gear Fit2 Pro upside-down so that you're looking at the underside that sits on your wrist. Use a fingernail to pull the latch securing the band to the screen. Pull down from the body of your Gear Fit2 Pro. Repeat for the opposite side. Slide the new bands into place until the latch clicks. Run your finger over the bottom of your Gear Fit2 Pro to make sure everything is sitting flush.

That's all there is to it. No need to remove pins or anything. If you find that the new band is loose, you may have to push the latch back into place that it's locked properly.

Our top picks

If you're looking for an everyday band to replace the one that came with your Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, it's hard to do better for the price than the VIGOSS Fitness Wristband Strap. It's available in a few different colors, as well as a couple options with holes in them for breathability.