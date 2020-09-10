While going to the movies makes for a great night out, sometimes you want that movie experience but don't want to have to spend the exorbitant amount of money on tickets and snacks, and deal with annoying other patrons in the theater. This is where recreating the movie theater at home can come in handy. And it's actually quite doable. With an initial investment in the core components — a projector, a screen, speakers, and a streaming source device like a streaming stick — you can set up a pretty decent theater at home. And we're here to help with this guide on how to do it.

You want a good projector that's able to display an image large enough to fit the screen while maintaining decent resolution. If you really want to rival an authentic movie theater experience, you'll have to invest in one that can display content in up to 4K. (Keep in mind that the source content has to be of that resolution, too, in order to get the best visual results.) If you want a projector for outdoor movie nights in the summer, designed to rival the drive-in experience, you'll specifically want one that can display a gigantic image without losing any (or much) quality. I use a portable projector that can display an image up to 150 inches in size at 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio (just like the movies). It has Bluetooth for connecting to external speakers wirelessly, HDMI and USB for connecting a streaming stick (I use an Amazon Fire TV Stick) or laptop, memory card slot, and more. I like the idea of having a projector with multiple options so if your friend is coming over with a movie to watch, you can tell them to save it to a memory card or USB flash drive to plug right in. The ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable LED Projector is a good option for the outdoors thanks to features like its built-in battery and smart stand so you can adjust the angle without having to prop it up on a pile of books. For inside, chances are you'll mount the projector permanently on the wall and will be looking for a higher-end option. You won't get full 4K video support with the Epson Home Cinema 2150 Wireless 1080p Miracast 3LCD Projector, but you can watch a great family-friendly movie from the comfort of your couch. You can watch an image that's up to 11 feet in size, stream content from a variety of devices, and even "mirror" the content from your compatible device, like an Android smartphone or tablet. If you're ready to go big or go home, consider a 4K projector like the Sony VPL-VW295ES Full 4K Projector, which will set you back as much as a high-end 4K flat-screen television. However, you'll get crisp, vibrant colours, and fast action scenes in movies and gaming will look true-to-life, just like in the theater.

You'll, of course, need a screen to display projector video on. Theoretically, you could just use a blank white wall or even a basic white sheet pulled tightly across a surface, but you'll get a better result with an actual projector screen. The Elite Screens Manual B 100-inch Pull Down Projector has a slow retract mechanism and 2-inch interval auto-lock so you can set it to the height you prefer depending on what you're watching. Pull it down easily using the lanyard and get a 16:9 image on a screen that's easy to install using the optional 6-inch and 12-inch L brackets. At under $70, you can't go wrong with this choice. However, you can even get a basic screen for under $40, like the Keenstone 120-inch HD Foldable Portable Screen, which folds up for easy storage when you aren't using it. To set it up, there are 18 mounting holes and you can use ropes, hooks, nails, stickers, or whatever other household equipment you prefer to get it up. It even comes with ropes and a 24-pack of hooks. For outdoors, for example, you might be OK using nails in the fence in your backyard. But for inside, you might want to use stickers instead.

A cheaper option : Keenstone 120-inch HD Foldable Portable Projector Screen Set up in a jiffy You can't go wrong with this affordable screen that comes with mounting holes, rope, and hooks to set it up just about anywhere. $35 at Amazon Which speakers should you get? You could go a number of different ways when it comes to speakers, depending on the type of projector you have. For our outdoor set-ups, we use a large, outdoor speaker that provides 360-degree sound and connects via Bluetooth. A good option in this respect is the JBL PartyBox 100 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, which provides the signature JBL sound, works on a portable and rechargeable battery, and can connect wirelessly to a compatible projector. While it's designed for music playback, there's no reason you couldn't use it for movies, too. Link two together wirelessly and place one at either side to create a surround sound experience. However, for an indoors theater, you'll want something more enveloping that includes multiple speakers to cover the left and right as well as center channel to ensure an immersive experience. You could even opt for ceiling-mounted speakers to provide a totally immersive experience, but let's go one step at a time! What I really love about the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar is that, while soundbars still haven't reached the level of tower speakers in terms of sound quality, they are getting better and better. It sounds incredible and employs a really unique design. There are two removable speakers on either side of the soundbar that you can pop out and place at the left and right corners behind you for a more immersive experience when desired. The soundbar also comes with a subwoofer that you'll need to connect to handle the deep bass and booming sounds. Remember that a big part of the theater experience is hearing those sounds all around you, whether it's footsteps coming from the left or distant screams from the rear. So to get the best experience possible, you don't want to rely on just a single speaker up front and center.