The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series offers users a complete package when it comes to smartwatches. There's a lot to like, from running the latest Wear OS 3 software to the durable, well-designed hardware. In fact, you may love wearing this watch so much that you never want to take it off — except to charge, of course. But when you wear the smartwatch so much, it's bound to collect some grime on it, especially when you get in a good sweat during workouts. This means you'll want to be able to clean it really well, but how to clean the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may not be clear to you. Not to worry — we've got you.

How to clean the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 has vaulted onto the list of best Android smartwatches and is getting a lot of wrist-time. Unfortunately, while there are some really great UV sanitizers, those won't get the dirt or other debris that may accumulate in some of the nooks and crannies of the watch.

As for the steps to clean the smartwatch, the process is relatively straightforward. First, you'll want to remove the watch bands so you can more easily reach all areas of the watch and strap. Also, it's important to note that some solutions are safer for your device than others. So, here's how to properly and safely clean your Galaxy Watch 4.

OK

Use clean, fresh water when rinsing. It's a good idea to put the watch into swim mode by swiping down from the top of the home screen and tapping on the water droplet button . When you finish rinsing and drying the watch with a clean lint-free cloth, press and hold the top physical button for two seconds to eject any water that may be in the speaker hole.

from the top of the home screen and tapping on the . When you finish rinsing and drying the watch with a clean lint-free cloth, the top physical button for two seconds to eject any water that may be in the speaker hole. For any stuck-on dirt, use a soft-bristled brush , such as a toothbrush, to remove the debris.

, such as a toothbrush, to remove the debris. To clean a rubber or silicone watch band , using water and a brush should do the job. If necessary, you can use mild hand soap to remove tough stains. Just be sure to rinse the soap off before drying the strap thoroughly.

, using water and a brush should do the job. If necessary, you can use mild hand soap to remove tough stains. Just be sure to rinse the soap off before drying the strap thoroughly. For cleaning a leather watch band, you can use a soft, lint-free cloth. However, if it is really dirty, you can use a leather soap, following the directions on the container. After completing the steps for the leather soap, applying a leather lotion would be wise to ensure the band stays pliable.

Not OK

Do not use any chemicals, abrasive soaps, or solvents to clean the Galaxy Watch 4.

When using water, be sure that it does not have any contaminants or is ionized.

Do not dry your watch using any external heat sources such as a hairdryer or space heater.

Using devices an ultrasonic cleaner, like ones used for cleaning jewelry, will damage the watch.

If your watch is exposed to liquids other than clean fresh water like chlorinated or saltwater, be sure to rinse the Galaxy Watch 4 in clean freshwater. Take care to expel water from the speaker after drying with a lint-free cloth.

It is important for the operation of the watch to make sure that it is kept clean and avoid any skin irritation that may come from wearing a dirty smartwatch. The most important thing to keep in mind when cleaning your Galaxy Watch 4 is that you are using only clean, fresh water and completely dry the watch. This will help to ensure that it will keep working for years to come but that the watch will charge properly, thanks to its clean backside.