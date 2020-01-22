When Diablo Immortal was announced, fans were ready to jump into the world of Diablo on a device that's with them at all times. While players continue to wait on more information regarding the game, they can still get a chance to play the game early by pre-registering. Doing so is extremely easy, and if you have an Android device, doesn't take much time at all.

When does Diablo Immortal launch?

Unfortunately for fans waiting, Blizzard has yet to release any concrete information on when Diablo Immortal will launch. Because the game is available to pre-register, though, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the game launch sooner rather than later. Because this is the first of its kind for Blizzard, though, the company is likely trying to spend some extra time in order to make sure everything works as intended by the time the launch actually occurs.

In the meantime, pre-registering for the game will allow players to get an early chance at accessing the game when it does launch. At the moment, there's no ability to pre-register for the game for those with iOS devices, so players using any Apple device will have to be patient until more information on the game is announced.

How to pre-register for Diablo Immortal

Pre-registering for Diablo Immortal is a pretty simple affair, and will involve those with Android devices to simply find the game in the Google Play Store.