The Oculus Quest recently gained support for over 40 Oculus Go and Gear VR games. It also gained the ability to use several Oculus Go and Gear VR apps. These additions almost double the number of games available on the Oculus Quest. It isn't tricky to play Oculus Go and Gear VR games on the Oculus Quest; you just need to know where to look in your device's settings.
How to play Oculus Go and Gear VR games on the Oculus Quest
Oculus Go and Gear VR games and apps are kept in a separate area inside your Oculus Quest.
- Go to the Oculus Quest homescreen on your headset.
- Select Library.
On the top left, you'll see a dropdown menu that says Oculus Quest. Select that label to expand the dropdown menu.
- Select Go/Gear VR.
You are now inside your Oculus Go and Gear VR library of games and apps. You can check for updates, see a list of apps that aren't installed, or launch an app or game from the library.
How to install Oculus Go and Gear VR games on the Oculus Quest
Once you've followed the steps above, you'll see three items in the menu on the left: "Apps," "Updates," and "Not Installed." In these sections, you can manage the apps and games that are available on your device. If you're doing this process for the first time, none of your Oculus Go or Gear VR games or apps will be installed, but they're easy to add.
- Select Not Installed in the menu on the left.
- Hover over the app or game that you'd like to install and select Install.
Managing Oculus Go and Gear VR apps and games on your Oculus Quest is identical to managing apps and games built specifically for the Oculus Quest. The only difference is that you're in a different libary of apps and games.
Any apps or games that you've already installed will appear in the "Apps" section. You can launch these in the same way you launch Oculus Quest games, by simply selecting them.
Our top equipment picks
Untethered VR
Oculus Quest
Freedom to move
The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset. That means you don't need a PC or phone to use it, and you don't have to duck and dodge around wires. As a result, you can bring VR almost anywhere and immerse yourself in gameplay.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming — here are our favorite media apps
The Oculus Quest is a great way to get a giant screen in front of your eyeballs. Here are the best media apps to take advantage of that large virtual screen.
Every Oculus Go and Gear VR game you can play on your Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest now supports dozens of compatible Oculus Go and Gear VR games. Here is every one of them in one handy collection.
The Oculus Quest just gained support for over 40 Oculus Go games!
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy for it!