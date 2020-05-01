If you've been on Facebook for more than a few years, you probably have loads of photos and videos that only exist there. They likely even predate your Google Photos, Dropbox, or OneDrive accounts. Sure, you could download all of your data, fish through it to find your photos, and start re-uploading them, but what a colossal pain! Thankfully now there is a tool from Facebook to move your pictures to Google Photos that is rolling out in the U.S. and Canada. Here's how to use it.

How to transfer pictures from Facebook to Google Photos

I recommend doing this from a computer rather than a mobile device.

Log in to Facebook. Click on the drop-down arrow at the top right of the screen. Click on Settings. From the left navigation menu, click on Your Facebook Information. Enter your Facebook password to continue. Click on Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos (you can only do one at a time). Choose Google Photos as the destination in the dropdown on the following screen. Enter your Google Photos password to login and authenticate the transfer. Grant Facebook permission to add photos to your Google Photos library. Click Confirm Transfer.

That's it! Once the transfer is complete, you will receive a notification. Then you can go into your Google Photos account and manage your new treasure trove of photos!

As we mentioned, this service is currently rolling out to Facebook users across the U.S. and Canada, with a worldwide rollout scheduled for later this year as part of Facebook's commitment to the Data Transfer Project. Once it's globally available, expect to see tools to transfer photos to other services from Microsoft, Apple, and Twitter.

Note that this process is not removing your photos and videos from Facebook. Rather, it's duplicating them or copying them from Facebook to Google Photos or the other services coming on later in the year.