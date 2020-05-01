If you've been on Facebook for more than a few years, you probably have loads of photos and videos that only exist there. They likely even predate your Google Photos, Dropbox, or OneDrive accounts. Sure, you could download all of your data, fish through it to find your photos, and start re-uploading them, but what a colossal pain! Thankfully now there is a tool from Facebook to move your pictures to Google Photos that is rolling out in the U.S. and Canada. Here's how to use it.
How to transfer pictures from Facebook to Google Photos
I recommend doing this from a computer rather than a mobile device.
- Log in to Facebook.
- Click on the drop-down arrow at the top right of the screen.
Click on Settings.
From the left navigation menu, click on Your Facebook Information.
Enter your Facebook password to continue.
Click on Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos (you can only do one at a time).
Choose Google Photos as the destination in the dropdown on the following screen.
- Enter your Google Photos password to login and authenticate the transfer.
Grant Facebook permission to add photos to your Google Photos library.
Click Confirm Transfer.
That's it! Once the transfer is complete, you will receive a notification. Then you can go into your Google Photos account and manage your new treasure trove of photos!
As we mentioned, this service is currently rolling out to Facebook users across the U.S. and Canada, with a worldwide rollout scheduled for later this year as part of Facebook's commitment to the Data Transfer Project. Once it's globally available, expect to see tools to transfer photos to other services from Microsoft, Apple, and Twitter.
Note that this process is not removing your photos and videos from Facebook. Rather, it's duplicating them or copying them from Facebook to Google Photos or the other services coming on later in the year.
Top photo app
Google Photos
Backup your photos and more
Google Photos is our favorite photo backup solution. Store your photos, make fun creations, and order photo books and prints.
Wyze Band review: A worthy $25 fitness tracker with Alexa onboard
When I first heard that Wyze, the company that makes inexpensive smart home devices, was making a fitness tracker, I was a little skeptical. When I heard about the price, I was downright shocked. I thought, there's NO WAY that device will be any good. But you know what? I was wrong.
The Marshall Monitor II offer great sound and ANC in a gorgeous package
Bose and Sony own the market of wireless noise-canceling headphones, but they're far from the only options out there. The Marshall Monitor II ANC aim to deliver just as good of an experience while coming in at a lower price. Here's what it's like to use them.
Daily Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 causes global phone sales to plummet
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.