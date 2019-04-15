Best answer: According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold can be opened and closed a total of 200,000 times before any potential problems occur. If you're opening/closing the phone 100 times each day, that works out to about five years of usage. In other words, you don't have to worry about durability.

The Galaxy Fold uses a sophisticated hinge mechanism to accommodate its folding capabilities. It looks incredibly cool, but it does raise a question regarding its durability.

What exactly does that 200,000 number translate to for real-world use?

If you were to open/close the Galaxy Fold 100 times each day, the hinge should keep on working just fine without any issues for five years. In other words, if you do buy the Galaxy Fold, you'll more than likely be ready to upgrade your phone long before the hinge stops working.

Of course, that's going off of Samsung's numbers. It's impossible to test this ourselves, and as we've seen with things like battery estimates, numbers that companies spew out aren't always 100% accurate. Even so, you shouldn't let something like this deter you from picking up the Galaxy Fold.

It comes out on April 26 for $1,980

Why is that price so high? Simply put, there's nothing else quite like the Galaxy Fold on the market. It's one of the first foldable smartphones to ever be created and the first to be available in the United States. It features a 4.6-inch display on the outside, but when you open the phone up, you're greeted by a large 7.3-inch panel that'll be great for movies, writing emails, and anything else you can think of.

If you're interested, you can reserve a spot in line to buy the Galaxy Fold right now with pre-orders opening on April 25 and the phone launching a day later on April 26.