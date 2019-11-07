Best answer: It depends on the size of your home. For smaller homes and apartments, we suggest purchasing the standalone Nest Wifi Router. For most houses, the Nest Wifi Router and Point is the best choice. Nest Wifi Points can also be purchased individually to expand your network as-needed.
- The basic package: Nest Wifi Router ($169 at Amazon)
- Extra points: Nest Wifi Point($149 via Best Buy)
- Good for most homes: Nest Wifi Router and Point ($269 at B&H)
How many Nest Wifi Points should you purchase?
For most apartments (and many smaller homes), the router alone should be more than enough, providing coverage for up to 2200 square feet. We expect most homeowners will be able to make do with the router and a single Wifi point.
You can also purchase the Nest Wifi Points individually. That way, if you encounter unexpected interference or your house is a bit larger than you thought, there's no need to stress. Nest still has you covered. Really, overall, it comes down to the size of your livingspace and how much area you'd like to cover.
Wifi for the whole home
Nest Wifi represents an evolution of Google's existing Google Wifi product line. As you might expect, the newer Nest products are significantly faster than their predecessors, enabling better speed, improved reliability, and more devices on a single network. That's not the only change Google's made with Nest, though.
Each Nest Wifi Point also doubles as a Google Home Mini, allowing you to play audio or access the Google Assistant from any room they're installed in. It's a neat touch, though it may feel a bit unnecessary if you already have speakers in every room of your home. Fortunately, as with Google Home, there's a physical switch that lets you turn off the Wifi Point's microphone.
Smaller Homes
Nest Wifi Router
Powerful, Reliable, Expandible
Google's Nest Wifi Router is a marked improvement on the previous model, with AC2200 speed and full mesh capability.
Best for Most
Nest Wifi Router and Point
A router, a smart speaker, and a mesh network all in one
For most homes, this will be the go-to choice. As an added bonus, you can use the Nest Wifi Point as a Google Home speaker.
Extra Space
Nest Wifi Point
More than just a network extender
Since Google sells its Nest Wifi Points individually, you can purchase a router for now and buy these Google Assistant compatible mesh extenders as-needed.
