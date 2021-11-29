Amazon Prime Video just made it easier for football fans to communicate with each other during Thursday Night Football, thanks to a new fan-polling feature. Available now on Android devices, the new live fan-polling feature allows viewers to answer questions such as "Which team will score first?" and "What will be the highest-scoring quarter?" via the X-Ray feature on Prime Video. Here's what you need to do to join Amazon's Thursday Night Football fan polls with X-Ray.

How to join Amazon's Thursday Night Football fan polls with X-Ray

In order to join Amazon's Thursday Night Football fan polls with X-Ray, you'll need to tune into the Prime Video TNF stream on your chosen Android device prior to kickoff. One of the easiest ways to do this is to log in to the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android phone or to access the stream via your Amazon Fire TV stick or Amazon Fire TV built-in television. Here are the steps you need to take to get started:

Select the fan polls notification on your Android device or open X-Ray by flipping your phone into portrait mode tapping the Fan Pollstab. Choose from the multiple-choice options to make your predictions. You'll be able to edit your picks until polls are locked right before kickoff. Once the game begins, you will be able to see how other viewers responded.

During the game, questions from the poll will be answered by outcomes on the field, with the correct answers being displayed in real-time within X-Ray. You'll also be given the option at halftime to go back and predict how the game will end via a list of new questions that are specific to the second half. The second-half polls also will also lock at kickoff.

When the game is over, all the questions from the first and second halves will appear, with the results visible within X-Ray. If you answered at least one question, you will receive a notification inviting you to check your results and see how you fared against other fans. You can also take your fan-polling experience to the next level by critiquing the new feature and keeping up with fellow fans by following @NFLonPrime on Twitter.

The fan-polling feature comes on the heels of Amazon Prime Video's new clip-sharing tool, which allows users to share moments from their favorite movies and TV shows within the Amazon Prime app. That feature is currently only available on iOS devices but is expected to make its way to Android devices in the near future.