Battery life on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is actually pretty good — but it can always be better.
After the first couple of week using a phone where battery life seems great, things can go south as we load up our new phone with all kinds of things and turn on every last feature. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ aren't immune to battery shortcomings if you push them hard enough, and that means you'll be looking for ways to scale things back and return to great battery life.
We have a handful of solid tips here to help you get the most out of your Galaxy S8 or S8+ battery, whether you're currently happy with its longevity or not. Read on.
Use power saving mode
The easiest way to save precious battery power is to use one of the built-in power saving modes. You can find them in settings, device maintenance then battery. You can also toggle power saving mode in the quick settings area of the notification shade.
It's all about finding a balance between features and battery longevity.
The power saving mode most people will use is the "mid" level, which tries to strike a balance between saving power and letting your phone do everything you need. When you tap "mid" you'll see what it does — decrease brightness, lower the screen resolution, limit CPU performance and disable both background network usage and the Always On Display. It'll add multiple hours to your battery life over the course of the day, but you probably wouldn't want to use this all the time.
You can also tweak the parameters to maybe find a middle ground that works for you — just tap "customize" and see what you can change. For example you may keep the CPU speed limiter on, but also turn on background network usage so apps continue to sync when you're not actively using them.
For the dire situations when you have very little battery or don't have any idea when you'll find power again, look at the "max" power saving mode. This mode dramatically turns down your screen resolution, limits performance further and turns off even more features — all in the name of letting the battery last as long as possible, while giving you the basic phone functions you need.
Finally, if you don't want to delve all the way into the settings, Samsung has made it really easy to temporarily put an app to sleep straight from the launcher. Just long-press an icon on the home screen and tap Sleep. This puts the app to sleep — and saves it from eating battery — until you open it again.
Uninstall unused apps
This is one of the easiest ways to cut down on battery drain, and also one that so many people forget as they use their phone over weeks and months. We all install apps that we use once or haven't touched in a month, and those apps can sometimes be using battery even though you don't need them. Head into settings then apps and scroll through to see if there are any apps hanging out that you've forgotten about and don't need any more.
Remember, you can always re-install the app later on down the road if you think you need it again. There's little need to keep an unused app installed and potentially running on your phone.
Check for power-hungry apps
The last couple versions of Android introduced some really nice system-level features that take care of runaway apps, but every once and a while they can get carried away. If you notice your battery draining faster than usual, it could be one or two apps causing it — whether they're running when you aren't aware, or are just using more battery than they should even though you're using them. Go to settings, device maintenance and battery to see what apps are using notable amounts of juice.
These settings are a bit confusing, but powerful if you want to tweak things.
This is best to do at the end of the day to get an accurate picture of just how much battery an app is using, but the bottom half of this settings screen shows what percentage of the day's battery has been used by any given app. You'll see usual culprits like social media apps or photo apps, but if something looks out of the ordinary you can tap on that app and hit "save power" to completely limit that app from running in the background. We wouldn't advise you do this for lots of apps, but if something's being problematic you can remedy that here.
For a bit of background, the system also automatically throttles back apps that haven't been used in 3 days (customizable up to 7 days), so chances are any runaway app that you're not using won't be able to muck things up for too long anyway. If you don't want an app to ever be throttled in the background, you can select it in the "unmonitored apps" area at the bottom of the settings pane.
Lower the screen resolution
One quick setting you can change semi-permanently to improve battery life without really hurting your experience is to reduce the screen resolution. Just go into settings, display and screen resolution to see your options. By default the Galaxy S8 and S8+ actually don't run at their max resolution — they stick at "FHD+" instead, because the processor doesn't have to work as hard to run the phone, which saves you battery lie.
If you've moved up to "WQHD+" for the best-looking screen possible, you can scale it back down to save a little battery life. We wouldn't recommend going with "HD+" unless you're really trying to save battery life ... but in that case you may be better off considering the overall power saving mode instead.
Reduce screen brightness
Samsung's AMOLED displays keep getting more efficient, but the screen continues to be a notable drain on a phone's battery life. You can simply lower the screen brightness on your Galaxy S8 to save battery life — either by using the slider in the notification shade, or in settings then display.
If you want, you can also turn off automatic brightness here so that even in bright conditions the screen doesn't ramp up and use up more battery. Just realize that the amount of battery you save by doing so may not be worth it when you consider you won't be able to see your screen as well in those conditions.
Turn off unused radios
If you're looking to save battery at the cost of convenience, you should turn off both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when they're not in use. You can toggle either one from the notification shade quick settings, which makes the process easy.
Going a step further, you can also turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning, which is actually used to help with location services even when both radios are technically turned off. You can find this in settings, connections, location then improve accuracy. By turning off these two switches your phone won't use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth at all unless you have them turned on — the one downside being that it may take marginally longer to locate your phone in the world if your data connection and GPS aren't functioning properly.
Last resort: a battery pack
No matter how much you tweak and change on your phone, sometimes that just isn't enough — after all, the battery isn't getting any larger either way. For those times when the power you need out of your Galaxy S8 or S8+ is more than you can reasonably achieve with the built-in battery, check out the battery pack and battery case options available out there.
Most of the battery cases out there are a pretty terrible compromise of bulk for not very much battery power, so we would recommend a compact external battery pack that offers fast charging instead. Samsung makes its own line of battery packs that will quickly charge the Galaxy S8 and S8+ while matching its look, but there are tons available out there from Anker, Aukey and more.
How to fix Galaxy S8 battery life problems
Simple fix would be get an exynos version
I had the S8 for about ten days before trading up to the S8+ due to battery issues. Now I'm very happy with the S8+ as I can easily get a full day on a single charge.
I have the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and I'm easily getting 6-8 hrs SOT. I'm running it wide open as well. No problems.
Buy an HTC U11, throw s8 in the trash where it belongs.
I've been disappointed with my S8+ battery life. It's not horrible, but overnight, it drains at least 10%, sometimes more. Looking at the battery stats, Google play services is always at the top. Anyone else see this issue?
If you put it on airplane mode overnight, or at least disable data and wifi, you should see the overnight drain fall off quite a bit.
Simply customised my S7E's MID power saving mode and just works fine
A couple weeks ago, an icon did appear in the top of my cellphone, next to the Wifi icon; it it's a circle with a plus sign inside; does anybody know what it is? My battery is dying by 10pm, and I do not use my phone at all, it's been barely 6 weeks since I bought it...
All the phones I've had, the S8+ has the best battery life. No issues here
There is a sticky about battery life and that thread is an intersting read. On it there are folks who are saying they have great battery life and others who are not making it though the day. Lesson: Battery life is contigent on where you live/service and how you are using it.
This article has usefulness to those who have and S8 and are not getting the full day use out of it. Instead of being stuck there are things that can be done.
I desperately need a new phone, My Moto Droid Ultra is in need of charging pretty much all the time. However, I am taking a wait and see on the S8. The S7 a year down the road has some real battery issues for more than a few users. While many S7 users are getting a full day plus out of their phones, it is common that many S7 users are seeing real challneges. So I want to wait and let S8 users share their wisdom on how their battery is doing over the next month or two...as APPS get added and charging patterns take hold. If I find the battery is going to do significantly better than the S7 I may be in, if not I am looking at Pixel 2 in the fall.
Note: It appears that those with S8 Plus seem to be holding up better on times than the S8. On the Sticky, not everyone is identifying if they have a Plus or just the S8...so it is difficult to see any pattern. Thank you community for sharing how your battery usage is holding up! Thank you for these kinds of articles that enlighten us to what we can do to maximize usage. I hope S8 has a killer Battery, because the Phone looks pretty awesome.
To be honest?
I'm getting VERY disappointed about the battery life of the S8, it barely makes it through the day, and I barely use my phone...
NO BATTERY PROBLEMS HERE. AC IS POSTING CLICKBAIT BS
Disable the google services you don't need - they still have quite often the worst impact on the battery life. The Google location history is the best example. The Samsung Cloud backup also seems to be more battery friendly than the Google Android and photos backup.
where do i find the option to tell it how many days to wait before putting apps to sleep?...i can't seem to find it now. also, a tip: i go in and turn on notifications for battery draining apps (click the overflow in Battery, then Advanced)...it's especially important because sometimes i can kill an app that's running wild before it drains my battery for hours (or 3 days!--as i believe that's the minimum it waits before it auto-kills!).
Good to post this article! But i'm surprised - there's no mention of optimized vs. performance mode to try and save some battery?
and actually, it would be great if someone from AC could post an S8/S8+ article explaining the difference between all 4 performance modes...since the other modes aren't really advertised much / all that clearcut. just a suggestion.
Thanks!
No problems with my S8+ battery life at all. I am just curious here, but how are people still proclaiming phones with removable batteries are automatically better? Congratulations, you have to power your device off and change batteries. I (owner of whatever phone does not have a removable battery) have the option of carrying around a little 10 dollar rechargeable battery that takes up roughly the same pocket space that I can just plug into my phone while it is in my pocket. Not to mention that while you have 1 replacement 2500 to 3000 mAh battery, I have a rechargeable one that is double the capacity that I can use without ever turning off the device.....seems like a really dumb argument.
Yes but a removable battery gets the phone from 0% to 100% within seconds. Just playing devil's advocate here.
While that might be true, it is probably just as easy to use your external battery every time you get close to 25% percent and you should be fine. There are pros and cons to everything. In the 1 instance where the user cannot be responsible enough to check the charge every once in a while and use the external charger while they are not using their phone then yea, maybe a backup battery will work for you. Until you forget the special charger that it needs to charge because you already cant manage to monitor your current battery level. Then you just have a dead backup battery and no proprietary charger when the external battery most likely uses the same cable that your phone uses which means you can charge it in line with your device while it charges.
if you stack up 4 removable batteries to the smallest battery pack, you can have 3 to 4 batteries... with each, I get the phone back up to 100%, no compromise, and you can charge them separately. You only need to keep one fully charged battery in your wallet, try doing that with a battery pack.
Can you imagine pulling out your phone from your pocket with a wire attached to it? or a battery pack in your back pocket with a wire connecting to your phone in your front pocket... or the battery pack and the phone both in the front pocket? Not to mention, you will have to get a wire with a L-shaped connector.
Does it still seem like a really dumb argument?
I can honestly say I have not turned on power saving mode and the battery life is amazing.
I dunno what they did but its working.
I'M DOWNLOADING GAMES AGAIN.
On the S6 and S7 my phone would always remain in power saving mode
It will be way better if you shut down the device ! Trust me...
Nearly infinite battery life.
I am impressed with the battery life. It actually exceeded my expectations.
Although this may change in the near future, I have had zero battery life issues through my first week with the S8+. Screen resolution maxed, no radios turned off, constantly connected to my Gear S3 Frontier. I got it down to 20% on Saturday when there was a ton of screen time but that's the lowest it has been. Extremely pleased with the battery at this point.
There is nothing more ridiculous than being told to do things like lower screen resolution and use power saving on a $800+ phone in an effort to save battery, especially for a device whose whole reason for being is the screen resolution and (multi)tasking abilities.
There are no issues with battery life. This is just a recycled article. The S8 and especially S8+ have great battery life with full resolution and performance mode. .
I beg to differ, I bought my S8 almost 6 weeks ago, and the battery barely makes during the day. Is really annoying that you spend a lot of money in a phone that is suppose to be the best in the market, and the battery life sucks...
TvYou don't own one so you're just here to troll on a crap news article. Full resolution, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios both on and played 6.5+ hours of movies to test the battery in my S8+. I finally plugged it in after 7 hours because I was leaving work and heading out fur the night...battery had 24% left before I topped it off. Facts are educational...learn them.
Nobody's telling you that you must do these things, but if you're someone who finds your GS8 / S8+ battery coming up short (lots of people do, already), then these are some tips to try and lengthen battery life.
If there's one thing I've learned from the last 5 years here at AC, there will ALWAYS be people who want longer battery life.
+1! exactly the way i feel...i bought this top-shelf phone so i could take advantage of all its advanced features and convenience. why would i want to have to keep turning radios on and off, lower the resolution, etc.
What battery problems?
AC posts a similar article for each flagship that comes out it seems... Pixel, G6, S7, even Note 7... I just did a search for "battery life problems" on the AC app and several results came up. I think the title of the article(s) is(are) misleading at best. It should be more like "How to get better battery life from the S8" or something like that.
Agreed... I'm scratching my head when I read the title for this article.... I don't have ANY battery issues. Last night I trying to abuse my battery and I still had 30% when I went to bed and plugged it in again... and it was fully charged again before midnight.
It's what drives for clicks.
Yep. Gonna be that guy. I just recommended a v20 to my mom and nought one for my wife. Gotta love swappable batteries.
i went from the V20 to a S8+, I also previously had the V10. Great phones, but they almost have to have the swappable battery, their battery life was the suck. I would literally have to swap a battery at least once a day, never made a full day on one battery.
if you want to recommend a battery beast, you should look at the Moto Z Force or Moto Z Play.
However, as a guy who regularly crushes batteries, the S8+ has been VERY impressive in the battery department
You and your wife must be traveling business people tire up in ling flight delays, stuck in the tarmac or just don't have access to a power supply to meet those right deadlines. If not then yiur point is moot since its inconsequential.
Not necessarily, you only have to be in a marginal reception area to suck the life of the battery... I go to remote areas often and usually carry battery case of I have one...
I'm having solid battery life on myS8 on Verizon. I don't even use Wi-Fi
Bet your mom loves carrying around a massive phone and a second battery.
Yeah, my thoughts as well. I still have 3 spare batteries for my last phone with swappable batteries. My soon to be replaced M8 is 3 years old and the battery life is still good. It made it through my last long flight with no problems, and I gave my power bank to a girl on the flight.