The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best fitness trackers on the market right now, and a recent update with partner Tile is making the affordable band an even better deal. We'll show you how you can not only find your Inspire 2 with the Tile tracking app, but you can even find your phone with the new app on your wrist. Let's dive in.

How to find your lost Fitbit Inspire 2 through the Tile tracker app

Open your Fitbit app and tap on your profile in the top left corner. Find your Inspire 2 and tap on it. You may need to update your device's firmware. Tap to update and follow the instructions. Install the Tile app if you don't have it on your device already. Create a Tile profile or login to the app if you already have an account. Once you're logged in, tap on the Add a Tile tile. Tap on Fitbit Fitness Trackers. When you see the screen for the Fitbit Inspire 2, tap Next. Follow the intsructions to grant "all the time" location permisison to the Tile app. If you don't grant the Tile app full location permissions, it it won't be able to ping your Inspire 2 device when you need to find it. Tap Next. Swipe your Inspire 2 screen to locate the Tile app and tap on it. When the screen says "Go to the Tile app on your phone for set up," tap Next on your phone. Once the Tile app on your phone has located the tracker, tap the Done checkmark on your Inspire 2. When the app says that the Tile is now activated, tap Next. Press Find to test out the feature. Once you feel your tracker buzzing, press Done in the Tile app. You will then see your tracker as a device in the Tile app.

You can also use the Tile app on your Inspire 2 to find your misplaced phone. Just open the Tile app and tap on Find my phone. Magic!