Fortnite's Season 8, Week 6 challenges are live, and one of the challenges players to find a certain spot that's teased on a loading screen that you unlock in the Battle Pass. The loading screen itself shows a treasure map and features a knife sticking into one of the corners, and players must locate it in the game to grab a Battle Star. While some of the challenges that Fortnite asks you to complete can be somewhat vague, this is much more direct.

How to find where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale, although I'd suggest Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. While in the Battle Bus, locate Lonely Lodge on the map and find the long driveway leading up to the mansion. From there, set a marker for the group of trees underneath the mansion. As you get closer to the batch of trees, drop down and spot the patch of dirt amongst the trees. Once you spot the patch of the dirt, the Battle Star should pop up. Hold the search button to claim it. (see screenshot above).

After searching the Battle Star, you're all set! Now that you've grabbed the star, finish up your game or get to finishing whatever challenges you might have left.