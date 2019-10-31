It sucks when technology doesn't work. Smart speakers and smart assistants are supposed to make our lives easier, right? Often just turning a device off and then turning it back on again can clear up some issues. Resetting your Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo smart speaker is easy. Just follow the steps below and your Alexa speaker will be back up and ready to start taking your commands.

How to factory reset your 1st Gen Echo Speaker (without screens)

These steps apply to Echo speakers and Amazon Alexa devices without screens, including the first-generation Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot.

Pick up your device. Flip your device upside down. Locate the Reset button (it should be a small dot). Use a paper clip to press and hold the Reset button. Wait for light ring to turn off and on again. Begin setup process.

How to factory reset your 2nd Gen Echo Speaker (without screens)

These steps apply to Echo speakers and Amazon Alexa devices without screens, including the second-generation Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot.

Locate the buttons on the top of the device. Press and hold the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Wait until the light turns orange (approximately 20 seconds), which will indicate it is in setup mode. Begin setup process.

How to factory reset your 3rd Gen Echo Speaker (without screens)

These steps apply to Echo speakers and Amazon Alexa devices without screens, including the 3rd Generation Echo Dot, Echo Auto, and Echo Input.

Locate the buttons on the top of the device. Press and hold the Action button (opposite the mute button, with a dot on it) for 25 seconds. The light ring will pulse orange, then turn off. Wait for the ring to turn off, then turn blue. The light ring should turn orange again to reenter setup mode. Begin setup process.

How to factory reset your Alexa Speaker (with screens)

These steps apply to Echo smart screen devices such as the various generations of the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

Locate the buttons on the top of the device. Press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons until you see the Amazon logo (approximately 15 seconds). When prompted, follow the on-screen instructions to redo setup of your device.

Mission accomplished

Now that your Alexa speaker is reset you can set it up again, give it to a friend or family member, or sell it! We also advise that before you get rid of your Echo you log into your Amazon account and deregister the device. You can find this setting online under Your Account and Your Content and Devices or in your Amazon Alexa app.

Since we don't currently have access to an Echo (3rd Gen) or Echo Studio we can't yet say how to factory reset those devices, but we suspect the process will be similar to these other 3rd Gen produts.

