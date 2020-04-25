You may have heard the term Voice over LTE or VoLTE and not realized exactly what it was or why your phone would need to use it. VoLTE is just a fancy way of saying that your phone is using a portion of the LTE data spectrum for voice calls, which should result in a more consistent signal and clearer calls. Most modern phones will have this setting turned on by default, though there may be reasons why an OEM or carrier didn't have it activated to begin with (having to do with the phone's internals or the telecom network). The good news is that it's an easy setting to enable, and once done, you can enjoy clearer calls and better signals.

How to enable VoLTE on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Open the Settings app on your home screen or app drawer, or slide down from the top of your screen. Tap on Connections. Tap on Mobile networks. Toggle on VoLTE calls.

From here on out, your phone calls will be handled via LTE data as long as that's an option where you are. Whenever it's not, you'll just fall back to 3G or lower, but no further action needs to be taken on your part. Note also that options may vary slightly from carrier to carrier, depending on what kind of networks they support.

