Google's Pixel smartphones are undeniably some of the best Android phones you can buy, and it's not just because of their amazing cameras and hardware. Perhaps the best reason to purchase a Pixel is the software, including everything from exclusive Pixel features to quarterly Pixel feature drop updates. One such underrated yet important recent Pixel drop feature is Adaptive Sound. This uses your phone's microphone(s) to determine the noise in the environment around you and accordingly makes adjustments in the software to improve the speaker's sound quality. Pretty cool, huh? We'll show you how to enable this Adaptive Sound feature on your Google Pixel smartphone.

How to enable Adaptive Sound on your Google Pixel phone

Open up the Settings app on your Pixel phone. Scroll down and tap on the Sound & vibration tile. Tap on Adaptive Sound. Toggle the switch to turn on Adaptive Sound.

While this feature was initially just available on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, it has since been rolled out to Google's brand new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well. That said, it doesn't seem to be available for the Pixel 5a or the Pixel 4a.

Our top equipment picks

The best way to experience the magic of Adaptive Sound is on the Pixel 6 (or the Pixel 6 Pro). While the Pro will get you goodies like a bigger battery and a 120Hz display, it's otherwise largely identical to the regular Pixel 6, which is the one we recommend you get. Priced at just under $600, it's the best Android phone you can buy today. It comes with a stunning all-new design, Google's new Tensor SoC, and a lot more. You also have three funky dual-tone color options - Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black - to choose from.