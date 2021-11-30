Google's Pixel smartphones are undeniably some of the best Android phones you can buy, and it's not just because of their amazing cameras and hardware. Perhaps the best reason to purchase a Pixel is the software, including everything from exclusive Pixel features to quarterly Pixel feature drop updates. One such underrated yet important recent Pixel drop feature is Adaptive Sound. This uses your phone's microphone(s) to determine the noise in the environment around you and accordingly makes adjustments in the software to improve the speaker's sound quality. Pretty cool, huh? We'll show you how to enable this Adaptive Sound feature on your Google Pixel smartphone.
How to enable Adaptive Sound on your Google Pixel phone
- Open up the Settings app on your Pixel phone.
- Scroll down and tap on the Sound & vibration tile.
- Tap on Adaptive Sound.
Toggle the switch to turn on Adaptive Sound.
While this feature was initially just available on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, it has since been rolled out to Google's brand new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well. That said, it doesn't seem to be available for the Pixel 5a or the Pixel 4a.
Our top equipment picks
The best way to experience the magic of Adaptive Sound is on the Pixel 6 (or the Pixel 6 Pro). While the Pro will get you goodies like a bigger battery and a 120Hz display, it's otherwise largely identical to the regular Pixel 6, which is the one we recommend you get. Priced at just under $600, it's the best Android phone you can buy today. It comes with a stunning all-new design, Google's new Tensor SoC, and a lot more. You also have three funky dual-tone color options - Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black - to choose from.
Fully loaded flagship
Google Pixel 6 - 5G Android Phone
Incredible performance at a reasonable price
The Pixel 6 offers a laundry list of exciting features, including Google's own Tensor SoC, Android 12 with all its "Material You" goodness, amazing camera performance, and much more, all at a price that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
Additional equipment
Even though the Pixel 6 is a gorgeous smartphone that deserves to be shown off, it's still an all-glass device that needs the best protection. That's why we suggest you guard it using a great case like this one.
Caseology Parallax Pixel 6 case ($16 at Amazon)
Caseology's Parallax case comes with a dual-tone finish, and its "3D Hexa Cube" design also helps with the in-hand grip. It also features raised bezels around the screen and the camera module for maximum protection.
