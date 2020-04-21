Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drew quite a bit of attention when it launched in 2019 as a major game with full cross-play and cross-platform voice chat. While many players enjoy cross-play as a way to connect with others such as friends who use a different gaming platform, players on PC who are cheating and employing hacks make for a miserable experience.
As such, if you're a PlayStation 4 player looking to turn off cross-play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it's a simple process. Do note that this won't work for Xbox One owners. Because cross-play is enabled by default, you might not have even been aware it was possible to disable. We'll walk you through the steps below.
How to turn off cross-play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4
- Load up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Open the Options menu.
Go to the Account tab.
- Scroll through Account until you find Crossplay.
- Change the setting to Disabled.
You'll now be playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone solely with other PS4 players and will not be matched with anyone on Xbox One or PC.
Remember though, playing with cross-play enabled allows you to play with a wider group and you'll have an easier time finding matches, especially as time goes on. Infinity Ward is working to ban cheaters from the game and will be issuing more bans as cheating players are reported.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Duo is getting 4 exciting upgrades to make video calls even better
A good video calling service is a must these days, and Google Duo is one of the best. Today, Google has announced a number of improvements and features to only make it better.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.