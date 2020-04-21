Call Of Duty WarzoneSource: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drew quite a bit of attention when it launched in 2019 as a major game with full cross-play and cross-platform voice chat. While many players enjoy cross-play as a way to connect with others such as friends who use a different gaming platform, players on PC who are cheating and employing hacks make for a miserable experience.

As such, if you're a PlayStation 4 player looking to turn off cross-play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it's a simple process. Do note that this won't work for Xbox One owners. Because cross-play is enabled by default, you might not have even been aware it was possible to disable. We'll walk you through the steps below.

How to turn off cross-play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4

  1. Load up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

  2. Open the Options menu.

    Cod Modern Warfare Options MenuSource: Android Central

  3. Go to the Account tab.

  4. Scroll through Account until you find Crossplay.
  5. Change the setting to Disabled.

You'll now be playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone solely with other PS4 players and will not be matched with anyone on Xbox One or PC.

Remember though, playing with cross-play enabled allows you to play with a wider group and you'll have an easier time finding matches, especially as time goes on. Infinity Ward is working to ban cheaters from the game and will be issuing more bans as cheating players are reported.

