If you haven't been living under a rock the past few months (and it's totally OK if you have) you may have heard about a little indie game called Among Us that exploded in popularity over the summer. You might be shocked to learn that Among Us released all the way back in 2018. So why is it experiencing a massive renaissance in 2020? Thanks to a perfect storm of circumstances, Among Us has climbed out of the depths of obscurity and has become a viral sensation.

Simplicity is the name of the game

Among Us models its gameplay off of real-life board games like Mafia and Werewolf, social deduction games that have been played for years. The idea of these games is simple — a group of players tries to identify a traitor in their midst, while the traitor does their best to deflect and sabotage the group — a tale as old as time. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now! Among Us mirrors this gameplay, while adding tasks to complete to give players a direct path to victory if the Imposter doesn't kill fast enough. Despite the additional tasks, Among Us doesn't overcomplicate things with a complex set of rules. The barrier of entry remains extremely low, especially considering the low price (it's $5 on the PC and free with ads on mobile), and thanks to its low system requirements, anyone with a computer from the last decade can play along. This is important to note because in 2020 as the pandemic still rages on, playing games like Mafia in-person isn't recommended, but starting a voice chat and playing Among Us with friends is a great way to stay in touch and have fun while everyone is stuck at home. A viral sensation