Those Oculus Quest 2 controllers might be pearly white, but a few months' usages could leave them looking a bit drab. If your controller's buttons stick a bit when pressed in, or the joystick doesn't move quite like it used to, you might need to clean your Oculus Quest 2 controllers. Once you've got them cleaned, the best Oculus Quest 2 controller accessories will help keep them clean for longer and will make those controllers even more comfortable to use over time.
How to clean your Oculus Quest 2 controllers
- Slide off the battery door on each controller and remove the battery inside.
Replace the battery door without a battery inside.
- Use a cleaning wipe of your choice to wipe down the controller, but make sure it's not sopping wet. You don't want it to be so wet that liquid gets inside of the controller.
Let the controller dry for a few minutes.
- If necessary, use a can of compressed air to forcefully blow out any particles that might be lodged in the crevices of the controller or around the analog stick.
- If the battery contacts have become corroded, use a cotton swab dipped in vinegar or lemon juice to gently rub the corrosion off the battery terminals.
- Ensure extra drying time with the battery compartment open if you need to clean the battery terminals.
- If your battery was corroded, make sure to use a new battery.
- Replace the battery and close the compartment when you're through cleaning.
Don't forget to pick up a controller grip or cover, which can add comfort and grip while keeping your Quest 2 controllers cleaner in the future. If you're finding that face pad is getting worn or grimey, the best Oculus Quest 2 face pad covers will help keep it fresh and clean. Likewise, the best Oculus Quest 2 head strap alternatives won't get as dirty as the included cloth straps and can deliver better overall comfort.
Our top equipment picks
These are the mandatory or core equipment selections. Optional or ancillary equipment will follow.
Paper towels and other disposable wipes might be convenient, but they cost more over time and produce enormous amounts of waste. Not only that, but a paper towel or disposable wipe that's too wet can actually damage your controllers if the liquid gets onto sensitive electronics inside. Using a microfiber multi-surface cleaning cloth can clean your controllers — and other surfaces and devices — better and with less water or cleaning solution.
Additional Equipment
Once you get your controllers clean, adding a grip to them can keep them from getting dirty again in the first place.
KIWI Design silicone grips ($24 at Amazon)
These silicone grips from KIWI Design are super easy to install and remove, easier to clean, and make the Quest 2 controllers more comfortable to use thanks to the built-in adjustable hand strap.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
