Chromebooks are such handy computing devices. They're generally affordable, are available with excellent keyboards and screens, and last for years thanks to automatic security patches and updates to the operating system. If you have a Chromebook, you can expect to receive automatic updates to the Chrome OS operating system every six weeks or so. However, if you think you may have missed an update for some reason, or if you just want to double-check which version you're running, that's easy to do. I'll show you how in the steps below.
How to check the Chrome OS version on your Chromebook
- Click on the settings menu in the lower right corner of the screen.
Click on the settings icon (gear) at the top of the settings pop-up menu.
Click on About Chrome OS on the bottom left of the Chrome OS settings menu.
- You should see the version number just below the About Chrome OS section.
Click on Check for updates to make sure you have the most current version of Chrome OS. If there is a new version available, you can download and restart your Chromebook automatically.
Click on Additional Details to see which channel you are on.
Click on Change channel if you want to try the Beta or Developer channels (not recommended unless you're particularly adventerous).
Now you know how and where to check which version of Chrome OS your Chromebook is running. Some people elect to switch from the stable channel to the Beta or Developer channels to get an advanced peek at possible forthcoming features. If you decide to change the channel of your Chrome OS version, just note that you may experience some stability issues or bugs. Not to worry, you can always revert to the Stable channel whenever you want!
Our top equipment picks
If you're looking to get Chromebook that is flexible in form factor and affordable, we can't recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Duet highly enough. It even comes with a keyboard cover included.
Jack of all trades
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Part laptop, part tablet, all Chrome OS awesome.
With battery for literal days and the best experience we've seen from a Chrome OS tablet to date, the Duet finally gives us the kind of Google tablet we've wanted for a decade.
