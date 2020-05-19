Samsung's latest phones, starting with the Note 10, have a multi-function "Side Key" that replaces the dedicated Bixby button. We primarily know it as a power button, but it can also have other functions for both double-press and long-press actions. It's super easy to set up and use — here's how.

How to change the Side Key function on your Samsung Galaxy

Go into your settings. Scroll down to advanced features and tap side key. You can make one selection for a double-press of the side key. You can leave it for quick-launching the camera.

You can set it to open Bixby Home.

Or you can set it to open a specific app. Notably, you can't set the side key to open Google Assistant.

Separately, you can make a selection for a press-and-hold of the side key. You can wake Bixby into "walkie talkie" mode, where you can give a command and then release the button. If you set it to Bixby, you can access the power-off menu by holding power and volume down .

Alternatively you can leave it in its default, launching the power-off menu, as it is on most phones.

Over time you're likely to switch around the functions of both the double-press and long-press actions on the Side Key as you find the combination that works best for you. That's what's great about it — you can set it up however you want as your needs change.