Samsung's latest phones, starting with the Note 10, have a multi-function "Side Key" that replaces the dedicated Bixby button. We primarily know it as a power button, but it can also have other functions for both double-press and long-press actions. It's super easy to set up and use — here's how.
How to change the Side Key function on your Samsung Galaxy
- Go into your settings.
Scroll down to advanced features and tap side key.
- You can make one selection for a double-press of the side key.
- You can leave it for quick-launching the camera.
- You can set it to open Bixby Home.
- Or you can set it to open a specific app.
- Notably, you can't set the side key to open Google Assistant.
- Separately, you can make a selection for a press-and-hold of the side key.
- You can wake Bixby into "walkie talkie" mode, where you can give a command and then release the button.
- If you set it to Bixby, you can access the power-off menu by holding power and volume down.
- Alternatively you can leave it in its default, launching the power-off menu, as it is on most phones.
- You can wake Bixby into "walkie talkie" mode, where you can give a command and then release the button.
Over time you're likely to switch around the functions of both the double-press and long-press actions on the Side Key as you find the combination that works best for you. That's what's great about it — you can set it up however you want as your needs change.
Top performance
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung's baseline high-end phone is a hit
You can get all of Samsung's latest technology and features in one solid package: the Galaxy S20. Top-end specs, powerful software, and all-new camera come together to make a great well-rounded phone.
Stylus power
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Save some money and still get an excellent phone
The Note 10 isn't built on the exact same platform as the newer S20, but it still has incredible quality and great performance. Plus, it has the S Pen stylus, which you can't get anywhere else.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market!
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!
Protect your Galaxy Note 10+ with these great cases
The Galaxy Note 10+ is a whole lot of power and premium design in your hand, and while you may want to show off its beautiful gradient back to the world, this phone needs a case. Get a good one to protect your Note 10+.
Spruce up your Galaxy S20 Ultra with these leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here are our top picks!