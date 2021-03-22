How to cancel fuboTV

Starting your fuboTV subscription may have only taken seconds, but canceling your fuboTV account can be a bit more perplexing. That's because where you signed up for fuboTV has an impact on how you have to cancel your account. There are different steps to take if you're canceling an account that you started on a Roku device as opposed to one that was started on an Apple device or at fuboTV's own website.

If it's time to get rid of your fuboTV membership, you've come to the right place. We even have a few excellent suggestions below on the next streaming services you should consider trying out. The following sections will guide you through canceling your fuboTV account based on where you signed up. Of course, you'll want to remember that if you're currently on a fuboTV free trial, canceling your trial will end your ability to access fuboTV immediately.

On the fuboTV website Anyone who signed up for fuboTV directly on the fuboTV website can follow these steps to cancel their account: 1. Sign into your account at fuboTV and select a profile 2. Click the Profile dropdown button on the top right corner of fuboTV and select 'My Account' 3. On the 'My Account' screen, click 'Subscription and Billing' 4. Select 'Cancel Subscription' at the bottom of the page 5. Click 'Complete cancellation' or 'Pause subscription' FuboTV allows you to put your subscription on hold for up to three months if you don't want to fully cancel! 6. Turn down the deal and select 'Cancel subscription' You may see a special offer appear which asks you to stay subscribed at a discounted rate. Click 'Cancel subscription' to continue through to the final confirmation page. 7. Success! You should see a confirmation indicating that your fuboTV subscription has been successfully canceled. After this step, you can participate in a small survey to let fuboTV know why you canceled and potentially help improve the service for future subscribers. On your Roku If you started your fuboTV account using a Roku streaming device or Roku smart TV, you'll need to unsubscribe through Roku instead of through fuboTV. You can do this in two different ways: on your Roku device or at Roku's website. Online at my.roku.com 1. Visit the Subscriptions page on Roku's website and sign in when prompted 2. Click 'Unsubscribe' beside your FuboTV plan to cancel your subscription. 3. Select 'Yes, Unsubscribe' to confirm your cancellation Until your current service period expires, Roku also gives you the option to Renew your subscription directly on the Subscriptions page. On your Roku device On your Roku remote, press the Home button Use the arrow keys and hover over the fuboTV app Press the Star button on your Roku remote to open the Options menu Click 'Manage subscription' to view your renewal date and additional options Select 'Cancel subscription' to unsubscribe Confirm your decision by clicking 'Cancel subscription' on the resulting popup Click 'Done' to dismiss the confirmation message How to cancel your fuboTV subscription on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Visit the Settings app on your device Click on your Apple ID at the top of the screen Click 'Subscriptions' Locate fuboTV in your list of subscriptions and select it Click 'Cancel Trial' or 'Cancel Subscription' Select 'Confirm' How to cancel your fuboTV subscription on Apple TV Visit the Settings section on your Apple TV Click 'Accounts' and then select 'Manage Subscriptions' Select 'fuboTV' Click 'Cancel Subscription' to end your membership

