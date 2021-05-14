Identity is such an important characteristic for our self-esteem and self-worth — it's literally an expression of who we are, or who we want the outside world to recognize us as. Whether your identity is tied up in your profession, hobbies, religion, sexuality, or any number of other descriptors, when you're putting your best face forward online or IRL, you want people to know the true you. More and more people are choosing the express their gender identity on social media, and apps like Instagram are taking notice. We'll show you how to add your personal pronouns to your Instagram profile, so your followers can address you as you want them to.

How to add your personal pronouns to your Instagram profile

Open the Instagram app. Tap on your profile photo in the bottom right corner. Tap on the big Edit Profile box on your profile page. Tap on the line that says Pronouns. Start typing in your preferred pronouns. Instagram will allow you to display up to four. If you only want your followers to see your pronouns, switch on the Show to Followers Only toggle. Tap the checkmark in the top right corner when you've finished your selection. Once everything looks OK on your Edit Profile page, tap the checkmark in the top right corner.

Pretty easy, right? You should now see your preferred pronouns listed just under your profile picture and just above your bio/statement. As with other customizations, this feature is completely optional — you don't have to fill out your pronouns if you are uncomfortable doing so or don't want to for any reason.

You don't have to add pronouns to your Instagram profile, but it's nice that it's there if you want to.

Personally, I'm not all that concerned with how I'm addressed or referred to, but I also know that as a white, cis male, my attitude on the matter comes from a position of privilege. I am also aware that there are many whose real or social media profile names may confuse others as to how they want to be identified. I chose to display my pronouns as a form of solidarity with those who may feel underrepresented or misrepresented and to help normalize the practice (I also display my pronouns on my Twitter bio and work email).

It's not clear just yet if other social media apps like Twitter and Facebook will follow suit and create a dedicated space for personal pronouns on individual profiles, but I think it's important to recognize to Instagram for taking this important step!

Our top equipment picks

While you're updating your pronouns and editing your profile, you might want to upgrade your camera with one of the best Android camera phones like the Google Pixel 5.