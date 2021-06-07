It'll be available in four colors; black, green, pink, and silver. Honor also touts the design's "hypercurved" screen and 100W super-fast charging support. It'll also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778 chip, though reports are floating of Pro and Pro Plus models with either the Snapdragon 870 or 888. Huawei's P40 and a P40 Pro and a P40 Pro Plus, so Honor sticking with that structure makes sense. What sticks out a lot though, is the company's choice of camera lens. It's a design that looks different from what other phone companies put out, yet strangely familiar at the same time.

Honor is preparing to launch its first flagship after breaking away from Huawei last year, the company announced today. The Honor 50 series will be making an entrance on June 16th in Shanghai.

There's a pretty good reason for this, however. With both companies working closely together prior to the split, the P50 and Honor 50's designs have may have been decided on months ago. It's unlikely either company would opt to challenge the other over its designs given a stated desire to maintain good relations, so here we are.

As a result of that split though, signs are good that Honor 50 will have Google Play's apps onboard, making it vastly more desirable than the last cohort of Honor phones.

As a subbrand of Huawei, Honor used to make some of the best cheap Android phones. Phones like the Honor 9, the Honor 10, and the Honor View 20 could compete with OnePlus and Xiaomi on price and specs. Even with Huawei unable to sell Play-enabled Android phones in the U.S. and Europe, perhaps Honor may bring back some of that Huawei-style hardware European customers lost access to.