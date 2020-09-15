What you need to know
- HMD Global will present a "great new line-up" of Nokia phones next week.
- It's expected to launch the Nokia 7.3.
- Rumors floating around say that HMD may not announce the Nokia 9.3 at that event.
HMD Global is announcing new Nokia smartphones next week, the company shared on Twitter. It'll be hosting a virtual event on September 22nd, teasing not just a new line-up of phones but a "very special guest."
As for what could be coming, there are a few guesses. The Nokia 8.3 was announced a couple of months ago, next week would be a good time to announce availability. HMD Global has yet to bring successors to the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, those could also be on the cards. Rumors from Nokia Anew already indicate that the company plans to announce a Nokia 7.3 on that date, with an announcement of the flagship Nokia 9.3 being pushed back to year-end. On the other hand, the company did announce the Nokia 8.3 5G months ago and has yet to release it to customers, so there's a precedent already set for an extended announcement to retail lag.
In any case, even in HMD's event doesn't whet your appetites, Google has another event coming up just after that for the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. OnePlus is also said to be preparing for the release of the OnePlus 8T. No matter your budget, it seems that now's a good time to be looking for a new Android phone.
Still a good budget choice
Nokia 7.2
Aging gracefully
The Nokia 7.2 isn't the spry handset it used to be, but the Nordic design (especially in green) still stands out. The specs are competent, and it goes for a great price. If you opt for one of these, be mindful that it only has one or two updates left in its lifecycle.
