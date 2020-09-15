HMD Global is announcing new Nokia smartphones next week, the company shared on Twitter. It'll be hosting a virtual event on September 22nd, teasing not just a new line-up of phones but a "very special guest."

As for what could be coming, there are a few guesses. The Nokia 8.3 was announced a couple of months ago, next week would be a good time to announce availability. HMD Global has yet to bring successors to the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, those could also be on the cards. Rumors from Nokia Anew already indicate that the company plans to announce a Nokia 7.3 on that date, with an announcement of the flagship Nokia 9.3 being pushed back to year-end. On the other hand, the company did announce the Nokia 8.3 5G months ago and has yet to release it to customers, so there's a precedent already set for an extended announcement to retail lag.

In any case, even in HMD's event doesn't whet your appetites, Google has another event coming up just after that for the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. OnePlus is also said to be preparing for the release of the OnePlus 8T. No matter your budget, it seems that now's a good time to be looking for a new Android phone.