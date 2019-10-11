HMD Global today launched the Nokia 6.2 in the Indian market, nearly a month after it launched the Nokia 7.2 in the country. Both the smartphones were unveiled at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin last month.

The Nokia 6.2 has been priced at ₹15,999 ($225) in India and is now available via Amazon, Nokia.com, as well as all major phone retailers across the country. It comes in just a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for color options, the smartphone is currently available in 'Ceramic Black' but will soon be available in 'Ice' as well.

Consumers who purchase the Nokia 6.2 from Amazon can get a cashback of ₹2,000 if they pay using an HDFC Bank debit card. In addition to the cashback offer, buyers can also save up to ₹10,100 by exchanging their old smartphone on Amazon. HMD Global is offering a gift card worth ₹1,500 to customers who purchase the smartphone from its official website until November 30.

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch PureDisplay panel with Full HD+ resolution and HDR support. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 636 chipset with an Adreno 509 GPU. At the back is a triple camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Housed within the waterdrop notch on the front is an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia 6.2 also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a 3,500mAh battery with an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature.