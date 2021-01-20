We certainly saw some excellent Fitibit deals over the holidays, but you haven't missed your chance to save if those deals passed you by. Right now, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Sense at a $68 discount, dropping it down to within a couple of dollars of its lowest ever price. The recently-released smartwatch is available in gold for just $261.96 right now, way below its usual $330 retail price. The graphite version is also on sale with over $50 off.

Witness the fitness Fitbit Sense Amazon is giving you the opportunity to save close to $70 on the new Fitbit Sense advanced smartwatch. The white/gold model is down to this low price for a limited time with the graphite version also over $50 off. $261.96 $329.95 $68 off See at Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is equipped with a few features you won't find on previous Fitbit watches or fitness trackers, with the main new addition being the EDA Scan app. This feature detects electrodermal activity which will give you insights into your body's response to stress. There's a built-in skin temperature sensor that automatically logs info each night as well.

Of course, as with previous Fitbit models, you can also expect features like heart rate tracking and notifications to let you know if yours seems below or above average, built-in GPS, the ability to speak with Amazon Alexa to check the news and set reminders, and much more.

In total, the Fitbit Sense can last for over six days on a single charge. Plus, with its fast-charging capability, you can power up for a full day's use in just 12 minutes. Fitbit also includes a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium with its purchase.

If you're having trouble choosing between the latest Fitbit Sense and an older model, why not check out this guide to the Fitbit Sense vs. Fitbit Versa 3 for more info on how it compares to other options. This list of the best Fitbit in 2020 might just have an option better suited for your wrist, too.