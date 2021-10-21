What you need to know
- Xiaomi has released new teasers for its upcoming Redmi Note 11 series.
- The teasers give us our first look at the Redmi Note 11 in "Misty Forest."
- Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 11 series in China on October 28.
Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 11 series will debut at an event in China on October 28. The company has now posted a new teaser for the Note 11 on its Weibo page, giving us our first proper look at its design (via GSMArena).
As can be seen in the image above, the Redmi Note 11 will have a large camera bump housing a total of three sensors. On the bottom of the device will be a USB-C port, a JBL-tuned speaker, and a microphone. The top of the phone houses an IR blaster and a second speaker. We can see the volume rocker and a power button on the right side of the phone.
Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 11 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset and sport a 120Hz LCD display. Like the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 11 is also rumored to support 33W wired charging speeds.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to have a Dimensity 920 chipset under its hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also have a more impressive OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mah battery, rumored to include support for identical 120W fast charging as the Mix 4 and 11T Pro, which are two of Xiaomi's best Android phones.
While the phones will debut in China first, they are likely to be launched in other markets such as India before the end of the year. Unlike the Chinese variants, however, the Indian Redmi Note 11 series phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.
Android 12 review: It's all about you
With Android 12, Google is betting on a bold design language called Material You that's aimed at customization. The colorful styling makes Android 12 fun to use, and you also get a slate of security features designed to safeguard your privacy. Here's why Android 12 is a huge update for Google.
Merging the Galaxy Note and S lines is the best move for Samsung
Samsung is rumored to do away with the Galaxy Note name for its upcoming S22 Ultra, but that could help streamline the stylus and give the Note room to shine in another form factor.
Samsung's Unpacked 2 sets a tone in the industry, but didn't need an event
Samsung had a second Unpacked event and experts say that while the news is interesting, the company could have done without it and just had press releases.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.