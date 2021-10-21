As can be seen in the image above, the Redmi Note 11 will have a large camera bump housing a total of three sensors. On the bottom of the device will be a USB-C port, a JBL-tuned speaker, and a microphone. The top of the phone houses an IR blaster and a second speaker. We can see the volume rocker and a power button on the right side of the phone.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 11 series will debut at an event in China on October 28. The company has now posted a new teaser for the Note 11 on its Weibo page, giving us our first proper look at its design (via GSMArena ).

Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 11 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset and sport a 120Hz LCD display. Like the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 11 is also rumored to support 33W wired charging speeds.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to have a Dimensity 920 chipset under its hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also have a more impressive OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mah battery, rumored to include support for identical 120W fast charging as the Mix 4 and 11T Pro, which are two of Xiaomi's best Android phones.

While the phones will debut in China first, they are likely to be launched in other markets such as India before the end of the year. Unlike the Chinese variants, however, the Indian Redmi Note 11 series phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.