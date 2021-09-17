What you need to know
- The first high-res renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 2021 have leaked.
- The tablet is tipped to feature a 10.4-inch FHD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, and a quad-speaker setup.
- It is expected to be announced sometime before the end of the year.
Samsung could soon launch a new Android tablet to replace last year's Galaxy Tab A7 10.4, which is still among the best cheap Android tablets available. CAD-based renders and a few key specs of the device have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles.
As seen in the renders below, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't appear to have an all-new design. Like its predecessor, the tablet seems to feature a metal chassis and relatively thick bezels around the display. We can also see that the device has a single camera on the back. The volume rocker buttons are placed on the right side, alongside a fingerprint sensor.
The tablet is said to sport a 10.4-inch screen with the same FHD+ resolution as its predecessor. It is also tipped to come with an 8MP rear camera, four speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and optional LTE connectivity. The rest of its specs sheet, however, remains a mystery. On the software front, the tablet is likely to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.
The Galaxy Tab A8 isn't the only Android tablet that Samsung is rumored to be working on. According to a recent leak, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series early next year, featuring its next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset. Interestingly, the Tab S8 series is rumored to include a new Ultra model with a massive 14.6-inch screen.
