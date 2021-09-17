Samsung could soon launch a new Android tablet to replace last year's Galaxy Tab A7 10.4, which is still among the best cheap Android tablets available. CAD-based renders and a few key specs of the device have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles.

As seen in the renders below, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't appear to have an all-new design. Like its predecessor, the tablet seems to feature a metal chassis and relatively thick bezels around the display. We can also see that the device has a single camera on the back. The volume rocker buttons are placed on the right side, alongside a fingerprint sensor.