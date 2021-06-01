Before Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series, several rumors claimed that the company's Galaxy Note line would be discontinued this year. Soon after the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, however, Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin confirmed that the Note series isn't going away.

According to tipster @FrontTron, the market response to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the S Pen has been much lower than what Samsung had expected. As a result, the company is said to be "discussing" bringing back the Galaxy Note series next year. This doesn't come as a surprise since Samsung has already announced plans to launch a new Galaxy Note in 2022.

They are discussing about it since the S21 Ultra with S-Pen's market response and sales record hasn't met their expectations. https://t.co/ZfgILVfg9I — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 31, 2021

What is also not surprising is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra hasn't been successful in meeting the expectations of Galaxy Note loyalists. Unlike Samsung's Note series phones, the S21 Ultra doesn't include a slot to store the S Pen. The Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen lacks Bluetooth support as well, which means it doesn't offer the same gesture features as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

If rumors are to be believed, Samsung is planning a similar S Pen implementation for the follow-up to one of its best Android phones. Just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not include a built-in slot for storing the S Pen. The foldable phone is expected to be unveiled at an Unpacked event next month, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy S21 FE.