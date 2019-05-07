The Android Q Beta 3 is going live today, and the build will be making its way to 21 phones from 13 OEMs. We already got a look at some of the new features in Android Q, and with Beta 3 Google is introducing a few new features. Here's what you need to know about the latest Android Q beta build.

There's a system-wide dark theme

We've asked, and Google has listened. Android Q is getting a system-wide dark theme that can be toggled via the quick settings pane. Enabling battery saver mode will also automatically engage the dark theme.

Google is also making it easier for developers to add a dark theme in their own apps. A new API will let apps know when dark theme is enabled, and devs have the option to invert colors in their own apps.

The back button is going away

Google has confirmed that the back button is going away with Android Q. You'll now have to use a swipe gesture from either side of the screen to go back within an app.

Google is working with developers to make a few design guidelines so that the swipe gesture doesn't trigger the side menu. To that effect, the first swipe in from the left will be used for launching the menu, with a double swipe taking you back in an app.

Live Caption lets you caption just about anything