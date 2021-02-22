Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp confirmed last week that it is moving ahead with its controversial new privacy policy and that users will be able to review the changes "at their own pace." In a new FAQ page, WhatsApp has now detailed what will happen to accounts of users who do not accept the new terms by May 15.

If you do not accept WhatsApp's new policy changes by May 15, you will lose "full functionality of the app until you accept." WhatsApp says users will be able to receive calls and notifications "for a short time," but will not be able to read or send any messages. As per the folks at TechCrunch, the "short time" will span at least a few weeks.

In case you do not want to accept the app's policy updates, you will be able to export your WhatsApp chat history on both Android and iOS devices before May 15. You can also choose to delete your WhatsApp account, but it is worth noting that doing so will erase your message history, backups, and remove you from all groups.

Additionally, the FAQ page confirms that the app's policy related to inactive users will apply after May 15. As per the policy, WhatsApp accounts are deleted after 120 days of inactivity.