Don't let social distancing ruin this year's Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Altísimo Live! is set to bring some of the world's hottest celebrities and performers straight to your living room in a free livestream that's scheduled to take place this coming Tuesday, May 5. Featuring hosts Eva Longoria and Enrique Santos, as well as celebrity co-hosts such as J Balvin, Rosario Dawson, Kate Del Castillo, and Alejandro Sanz, the festival is packed with entertainers you won't want to miss.

Along with celebrity appearances, comedy skits, and more, audiences will also be treated to performances by musical acts including Maluma, CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Steve Aoki, Juanes, and more.

Altísimo Live!: When and where

Altísimo Live! is coming to your home as a free livestream on a variety of platforms. Though the musical performances start at 5p.m. EST on May 5, the full livestream event actually begins at 1p.m. EST. You'll be able to find the event streaming on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch. For a full list of performers and celebrities set to appear, be sure to visit the Altísimo Live! website.

This year's Altísimo Live! is a benefit concert that will be accepting donations in support of the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund. You can donate during the concert or donate now on the Altísimo Live! website. The fundraising goal is $3 million and Altísimo Live! asks just $5 per donation, so 'give $5 on 5' and help them reach their target before the event comes to a close later that night.

How to watch Altísimo Live! live stream

Catching Altísimo Live! while it airs is easy. The livestream will be available to watch for free on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. That means you could also stream it on any device that has an app for the platform you're using. Whether you want to watch on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone, the number of platforms the show is available on should make that possible without too much effort.

If you are unable to view the show locally, you could try out a VPN service today to prepare for when the show goes live.