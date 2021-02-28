Debuting March 4, Paramount Plus is quickly gearing up to compete with top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Just this past week, ViacomCBS announced a slew of exclusive TV series and films that will be premiering on Paramount Plus, from reboots of popular TV series like Rugrats and BET's The Game to series adaptations of Paramount films like The Italian Job and Grease, as well as new films like The Quiet Place II and Mission: Impossible 7 coming to the service 45 days after their theatrical release. Starting at $4.99 per month, the service is a rebrand of CBS All Access while offering even more content at $1 less per month for its base plan.

Paying annually is always a better option at CBS All Access as you're able to save a bit extra on the total cost and won't have to worry about a monthly bill. Right now though, it's an even smarter way to join. Through March 3, you can get your annual subscription to Paramount Plus for only $29.99 when you use promo code PARAMOUNTPLUS while signing up at CBS All Access! At 50% off the regular cost, it's likely to be quite some time before we see an offer like this again.

Stream + Save Paramount Plus: 50% off annual subscription Paramount Plus is coming on March 4! You can sign up now at CBS All Access before the launch to save 50% on your first year and start streaming a selection of content from networks like BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and CBS early. $29.99 $59.99 $30 off See at CBS With coupon: PARAMOUNTPLUS

With today's deal, only the Limited Commercials plan drops to $30 while the Zero Commercials plan is priced at $50. What's a year spent not watching commercials worth to you? The other benefit that Zero Commercials plan includes is the ability to download up to 25 episodes for offline viewing, which is unavailable on the more affordable plan.

While this deal is only available before Paramount Plus launches, you'll immediately gain access to the CBS All Access streaming service upon signup. Paramount Plus is bringing over everything from CBS All Access when the switch occurs on March 4 so you can continue watching original shows like Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, content from networks like BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and CBS, along with an influx of Paramount films, new shows, and more.

Best of all, the service will be available to stream on Android and iOS devices, as well as Roku and Fire TV devices so you can catch up on your binge-watching sessions anywhere you go. Our guide on everything you need to know about Paramount Plus can help answer any other questions you might have before signing up.