What you need to know
- Nothing has confirmed that its first earbuds will launch in India on the same day as their global launch.
- The earbuds will cost just ₹5,999 in India (about $81).
- Consumers in the U.S. will have to shell out $99 for the Nothing Ear 1.
Last week, Carl Pei's Nothing announced that its first product, the Ear 1, will offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and cost just $99 in the U.S. The forward-thinking consumer electronics startup has now revealed the price of the true wireless earbuds for the Indian market.
Just as expected, the Nothing Ear 1 will be available exclusively through Walmart-owned Flipkart in the country. The earbuds will cost ₹5,999 (about $81) in India, which is significantly lower than the global pricing. Thanks to the highly competitive price tag, the Ear 1 should be able to give the best wireless earbuds a run for their money.
In a statement sent to Android Central, Nothing India Vice-President and General Manager Manu Sharma said:
India is an important market for Nothing and and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family.
Besides active noise cancellation, the Ear 1's other key selling point will be their "unique design." Although Nothing is yet to share a render of the earbuds, they are expected to feature a transparent casing, similar to the Concept 1 showcased earlier this year. The earbuds have been designed in collaboration with Swedish consumer electronics brand Teenage Engineering.
The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled at a virtual launch event on July 27. Aside from India and North America, the earbuds will also be sold in Europe and the UK.
