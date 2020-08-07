After months of anticipation, Samsung's latest Unpacked event provided us with the brand-new Galaxy Note 20 lineup, along with other devices. But with handsets that start at $1,000, you'll definitely want to get a case for your fancy new phone, and luckily Samsung has a slew of options to choose from.

You'll want a case

As has been the case for years, the Galaxy Note line is one of the more expensive handsets to grace the smartphone market, and that trend continues with the Galaxy Note 20. With phones priced at $1,000 and up, you'll want a great case to keep your Note 20 chugging along and to protect your investment. Those who really don't want to add a lot of bulk and want something simple will definitely want to check out the Silicone Cover. There are three colors to choose from, and it provides the grip you need with the soft-touch silicone material.

If you're someone who just picked up the Mystic Green or Bronze colorway for your Note 20, why would you want to hide it behind a case? The Clear Cover saves you from not being able to just stare at the beauty of your smartphone while ensuring its safety throughout the days to come. Samsung even has a micro-dot pattern on the inside to prevent the "wet look" that happens with certain clear cases.