HBO Max deal gives you 50% off for six months — here's how

As part of WarnerMedia's efforts to have a more direct relationship with its customers, HBO Max disappeared from Amazon Prime Video channels earlier this week. The streaming service is expected to have lost around 5 million subscribers as part of the move. WarnerMedia has now come up with a special offer to lure back customers who were subscribed to HBO Max through Prime Video channels.

50% price cut to @hbomax ad-free for six months for all new and returning subs — focused on recapturing the 4-5 million lost Amazon subs quickly



Can get it direct https://t.co/EVMU9wbAQa or via partners Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio



(Not @amazonfiretv) $T https://t.co/2iz5wx0YMY pic.twitter.com/bAfopOxtEg — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) September 17, 2021

You can get a monthly subscription to the HBO Max ad-free plan at a 50% discount. This means you'll only have to pay $7.49/month for the first six months. After that, the subscription rate will go up to $14.99/month, which is what Amazon Prime Video subscribers had been paying to access HBO Max.

Speaking to Bloomberg last month, HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell said that by ensuring all its viewers are in the app, HBO would be able to tailor the home page and also control the billing. WarnerMedia decided to pull HBO Max as a premium add-on on Roku and Apple TV for the same reason.

In addition to a vast majority of the Warner Bros. catalog, HBO Max offers content from DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more. What sets it apart from its rivals is that the service lets you watch new Warner Bros. Pictures movies the same day they premiere in theaters. Some of the movies that are set to premiere on HBO Max in the coming weeks include The Way Down, The Many Saints of Newark, Dune, 8-Bit Christmas, and The Matrix Resurrections.

The service is available on pretty much all popular platforms — including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, as well as the best Android phones and tablets.