HBO Max prices and plans: What's the best deal for you?

Although HBO Max is set to become just Max on May 23rd, 2023 (we know, we know), we can tell you everything you need to know about the streaming service's prices, plans, and deals that will save you money today. Whether you're looking to watch hit series like The Last of Us and Barry, or reminisce over your favorite Studio Ghibli films, if you're on the hunt for the best HBO Max prices, look no further than this guide.

The streaming service is currently offering two plans: an ad-free subscription that now costs $15.99 per month (as of January 12th 2023) and an ad-supported version that costs $9.99 per month. You can also save a little bit of cash by paying for a full year of streaming in advance. That HBO Max deal will set you back $149.99 (ad-free) or $99.99 (with ads). Although the streaming service doesn't offer a ton of discounts itself, some cable or internet providers will hook you up with a free subscription if you give them your business. Either way, you'll find everything you need to know about signing up for HBO Max below.

The right HBO Max plan for you

When signing up, the first thing to decide is the HBO Max plan that's right for you. If your current cable or mobile provider doesn't offer HBO Max as part of its service, you can change to a provider who does — or sign-up directly through HBO.

As we already mentioned above, there are currently two HBO Max prices worth checking out. How do they differ? Let's break it down.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plan name Monthly price 4K Offline viewing HBO Max with ads $9.99 ❌ ❌ HBO Max (No Ads) $15.99 ✔️ ✔️

Customers who choose to subscribe to HBO Max with ads won't be able to stream 4K content and won't be able to download movies and shows for offline enjoyment. Previously, subscribers to the ad-supported plan weren't able to watch films that were released on the same day as theaters, but HBO Max suspended that feature altogether at the beginning of 2022. Now, customers who use HBO Max with ads will get access to all of the same content as ad-free subscribers.

In addition to launching the new ad-supported plan, HBO Max recently launched in the Nordics, Spain, Central and Eastern Europe, and Portugal. This rollout marks the first time the entire WarnerMedia slate — including HBO, Max originals, DC, Warner Bros., and Cartoon Network — in addition to acquisitions from third parties, has been available on one service in those regions. New deals connected to that launch are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Because HBO programming is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with Orange S.A., HBO Max isn't expected to launch in that region until mid-2023 at the earliest.

April 2023 update: Unfortunately, things will be changing again when HBO Max turns into Max on May 23rd. Not only will the ad-free plan lose 4K streaming, but you'll need to pay for a new premium $19.99/month Max plan to enjoy 4K again. On the bright side, the new version of the streaming service will feature titles from the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog and a bunch of new original content.

How to get HBO Max through your digital media provider

Hulu and YouTube TV offer access to HBO Max by adding a $15/month subscription to your existing streaming plan. That means you don't have to sign up for a separate subscription with HBO. Once the app is installed, just log in and stream.

It works like this. Hulu subscribers pay an additional $15 per month for the platform's HBO Max Add-on, which grants access to HBO Max originals and exclusives via the HBO Max app. It also gives you access to classic HBO content on the Hulu app. While HBO Max no longer offers free trials, potential subscribers can test drive the streaming platform by signing up for the Hulu with HBO Max seven-day free trial. Use it to get a free HBO Max subscription for one week, along with Hulu's offerings, then choose to cancel or continue paying the $15.99 per month plan.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you can either choose to add HBO Max for an extra $15.99 per month or get it as part of the platform's Entertainment Plus add-on bundle. The Entertainment Plus collection costs $29.99 and includes HBO Max, STARZ, and SHOWTIME.

How to get HBO Max through your mobile provider

Once upon a time, AT&T offered a free subscription to HBO Max when you signed up for one of their eligible unlimited plans, but that offer is long gone. Now, the only wireless carrier (that we know of) that offers HBO Max is Cricket Wireless, a prepaid carrier that uses AT&T's network to provide great coverage over a massive area.

Sign up for the carrier's $60/month unlimited plan and you'll get HBO Max with Ads for free. The premium plan also comes with a 15GB mobile hotspot, unlimited high-speed data, and unlimited texts to over 37 countries worldwide.

Cricket Wireless offers the ad-supported version of HBO Max as part of Cricket's $60 per month unlimited plans for both new and existing subscribers.

How to get HBO Max through your cable provider

If you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider, you may already get access to HBO Max at no additional cost or for an extra fee. Rather than list every single provider that will offer HBO Max free of charge as part of your current HBO plan, you can find the official list on the HBO Max website (opens in new tab).

If your cable provider is on this list, all you need to do is download the HBO Max app on a smartphone, tablet, or third-party streaming device. You will be prompted to sign in through your cable or digital media provider before you will be able to start streaming. You can also log in directly on the HBO Max website using your cable credentials.

Verizon Fios subscribers can opt to add HBO Max and a handful of other premium channels to their monthly plan as one-offs or as part of a bundle.

WarnerMedia added a handful of agreements with additional cable TV providers, including Altice USA, in April 2021. As part of those deals, Altice USA cable users who already had HBO or HBO Now on their Optimum and Suddenlink plans were given access to HBO Max for free. This also applies to HBO and HBO Now subscribers on Verizon's Fios TV and Fios Internet services.

Existing Verizon Fios customers who didn't previously subscribe to some form of HBO, as well as new subscribers, also have the option to add HBO as a one-off premium channel or as part of a bundle that any or all of the following premium channels: CINEMAX, EPIX, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. In addition, Verizon customers can add HBO Max or any of the other options for an additional $15 a month, two premium channels for $25 a month, three premium channels for $30 a month, or all five premium channel add-ons for $40 a month.