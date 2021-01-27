Samsung Galaxy S21 in-handSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

It's almost time, Galaxy fans! Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 on January 29, but ahead of that date, people that pre-ordered it are already reporting that their new phone is set to be delivered sooner than that. And if you still haven't gotten your pre-order in, there's still time to take advantage of the best Galaxy S21 deals.

I personally pre-ordered my S21 from T-Mobile, and looking at the UPS website, it's scheduled for delivery at some point later today! Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are also expecting their S21 today (if they haven't gotten it already).

Kbnj123

Mine is due for delivery tomorrow January 27 in New Jersey USA. Ultra unlocked model direct from Samsung

lattemaker

Mine is showing delivery by 8p on Thursday via FedEx. I'm in Chandler(Suburb of Phoenix), AZ. Its a Verizon 128GB, Black S21 Ultra. Super excited!!!

Inhocmark

Up in Canada, my Ultra was delivered this afternoon. Always nice when they're head of the game

TheDonJ77

Tomorrow is the day! 256GB Phantom black, Watch 3 &amp; buds pro! Trading in a Pixel 4XL. Looking forward to given Samsung an honest try again

What about you? Have you received your Galaxy S21 pre-order?

Join the conversation in the forums!

