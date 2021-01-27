It's almost time, Galaxy fans! Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 on January 29, but ahead of that date, people that pre-ordered it are already reporting that their new phone is set to be delivered sooner than that. And if you still haven't gotten your pre-order in, there's still time to take advantage of the best Galaxy S21 deals.
I personally pre-ordered my S21 from T-Mobile, and looking at the UPS website, it's scheduled for delivery at some point later today! Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are also expecting their S21 today (if they haven't gotten it already).
What about you? Have you received your Galaxy S21 pre-order?
Join the conversation in the forums!
