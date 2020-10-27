Galaxy S20 FE in-handSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best smartphone values on the market right now, offering features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, and great cameras for just $700. Compared to the other $1000+ flagships out there, it's quite the value proposition.

As exciting as all of that is, the FE's launch wasn't perfect. Some users started complaining about touchscreen issues on the phone, with it not properly registering touches as it should. Samsung quickly issued a software update to address the bug, but that hasn't reassured all potential customers quite yet.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

A few of our AC forum members recently shared their experience with the Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen performance, saying:

loganweaponx007

I haven't experienced anything like that since I've had it since launch. Not saying there can't be an issue with some of the devices though.

Reply
Bob61

No issue with mine

Reply
lgossin

No issues with mine 2 weeks in, really like it came from S9. Really glad they went back to flat screen never liked the curved nonsense

Reply
KPMcClave

When I first got mine I was aware of some touchy touchscreen issues. Primarily with trying to drag and drop icons or other long press actions. It seems to have gotten better since. I didn't do anything to fix it, though, so I'm figuring it might be an intermittent thing. Well, I did change my touch sensitivity for the setting supposedly used with a screen protector (which I don't use)....

Reply

What about you? Have you had any issues with your Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.