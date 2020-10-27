The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best smartphone values on the market right now, offering features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, and great cameras for just $700. Compared to the other $1000+ flagships out there, it's quite the value proposition.
As exciting as all of that is, the FE's launch wasn't perfect. Some users started complaining about touchscreen issues on the phone, with it not properly registering touches as it should. Samsung quickly issued a software update to address the bug, but that hasn't reassured all potential customers quite yet.
A few of our AC forum members recently shared their experience with the Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen performance, saying:
What about you? Have you had any issues with your Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen?
