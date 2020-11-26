A great looking monitor is as essential to a solid PC build as a really comfortable mattress is to a good night's sleep. It's also one of those things that gets overlooked when you're on a budget because you want the best internal components and you don't think much about the display. Well, now you don't have to worry about it because you can get a great monitor that also fits your budget. The Dell S2719DGF 27-inch 1440p LED gaming monitor is down to the lowest price we've seen in almost a year at $274.99 on Amazon. This is a screen that has been selling for around $400 for most of the year and we shared deals on it when it dropped as low as $300. Today's price is a huge discount and great to see.

Black Friday Special Dell S2719DGF 27-inch 1440p LED gaming monitor The specs include 1440p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can be boosted up to 155Hz, and a 1ms response time. It has native FreeSync and can work with G-Sync. It includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub. $274.99 $400.00 $125 off See at Amazon

If you're a gamer or spend a lot of time in front of your computer and just want one all-around great monitor, this is it. The Dell 27-inch has 2K Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. If you connect through the DisplayPort, you can overclock the monitor to a 155 Hz refresh rate, but you'll get up to 144 Hz even if you just connect through the HDMI 2.0 port.

The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports. Hubs like that are really nice for getting all your peripherals plugged in, especially if your desktop doesn't have a huge amount of ports in the back.

Despite being a TN panel, which usually means sacrificing viewing angles for faster response times, it has viewing angles up to 170 degrees. That means you can still watch your media even from different vantage points around the screen.

The monitor also has adaptive sync, which reduces screen tearing during high-performance moments. The default tech is AMD's FreeSync, but it is also compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync tech. In order to get it to use that you'll need to connect via DisplayPort and have an NVIDIA graphics card from the 10xx or 20xx series.