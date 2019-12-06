What you need to know
- Google has added two new gaming perks for Chromebook users.
- The perks include Star Wars: KOTOR, a $9.99 value, and in-app game items for Asphalt 9 worth $49.99.
- New and current Chromebook users can visit the Chromebook perks site to check if they are eligible for these two new items and more.
One way Google likes to reward Chromebook users is with some exclusive perks, usually in the form of free apps or discounts. Recently, it added three months of Disney+ for new users, and now it has two new apps for current and new users that is sure to delight gaming fans.
First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, a game that was first released on PC in 2003 and has a score of 93 on Metacritic. The game is set "four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith" with you as the final hope for the Jedi Order.
You'll travel through eight different worlds, including locations such as Tatooine and Kashyyyk while learning the ways of the Force and how to master 40 different powers. Knights of the Old Republic is a $9.99 value, but can be had completely free for new and current Chromebook users by visiting the Chromebook perks page.
Next up is Asphalt 9, a game that is already free on the Play Store, but with a Chromebook you'll snag an in-app item pack worth $49.99. To claim this racing game along with its in-game items, you'll need to head over to the same Chromebook perks page and click on the link. It will then verify you are using an eligible Chromebook and open the Play Store to begin installing the app.
Along with the three-month trial of Disney+, these are some of the biggest perks we've seen for owning a Chromebook in a while. It lines up perfectly with all the great holiday deals for Chromebooks we've seen lately, and ensures all of you getting a Chromebook for Christmas will have plenty to be jolly about this holiday season.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you use a phone mount in your car?
A trusty phone mount for your car is a great way to safely stay connected while keeping both hands on the wheel. Do you use one?
Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have the same 108MP camera as the Galaxy S11
As per a new report, Samsung will equip both the Galaxy S11 and its upcoming clamshell foldable phone with a 108MP primary sensor. Both phones will also have a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
Alphabet's DeepMind sends co-founder to Google for AI work
DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is leaving DeepMind, an Alphabet-owned company, to join Google directly to work on AI projects
A guide to finding your new favorite Chromebook keyboard!
Whether you need it for an expensive Pixel Slate or a much cheaper Chromebit, you can get a great keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.