One way Google likes to reward Chromebook users is with some exclusive perks, usually in the form of free apps or discounts. Recently, it added three months of Disney+ for new users, and now it has two new apps for current and new users that is sure to delight gaming fans.

First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, a game that was first released on PC in 2003 and has a score of 93 on Metacritic. The game is set "four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith" with you as the final hope for the Jedi Order.

You'll travel through eight different worlds, including locations such as Tatooine and Kashyyyk while learning the ways of the Force and how to master 40 different powers. Knights of the Old Republic is a $9.99 value, but can be had completely free for new and current Chromebook users by visiting the Chromebook perks page.