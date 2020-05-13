The phones OnePlus makes offer some of the best bang for buck you can get. They're an incredible deal to begin with, but OnePlus is, for a limited time, reducing the barrier of entry for a flagship smartphone experience even more. It's offering its OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T with up to $150 off while supplies last giving you the chance to pocket one without spending top dollar.

The OnePlus 7T, which we termed "the best of Android for under $600," is now even cheaper and will only cost you $499. That's $100 less than its usual selling price of $599.

That'll net you a phone running Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+. Even better, it's got the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 4, alongside support for HDR 10. Round back, you'll find a triple-camera array, with a 48MP primary sensor bolstered by ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

You can get an even better deal on the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro — naturally, it earned the title of "the best Android phone under $700". You can get the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for $549 — that's a discount of $150 and less than the lower-spec 128GB version is going for right now. For that money, you get a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 855 and pretty much the same rear cameras and other specs as the OnePlus 7T.

Where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines, though, is its screen. The older phone earns its 'Pro' credentials with the use of a 3120 x 1440p display that's also bezel-less, by the way. In order to achieve that, the phone's front camera's been moved to a retractable pop-up module. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, sports a more standard 2400 x 1080p display with a tiny notch for the front camera.

You can grab the OnePlus 7T at the discounted price here, while the OnePlus 7 Pros are available here. These are limited time offers, of course, so if you're interested in these flagship killers, get them while you can.