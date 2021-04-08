The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is our favorite Chromebook for a variety of reasons, including its already affordable price and a plethora of features that works for just about everyone. Right now you can get the touchscreen laptop for just $376.19 at Amazon. That's down from its regular price of $410 and one of the best prices we've ever seen (it was $10 cheaper yesterday, but this is still a good price). Take advantage of this deal before the price jumps back up!

This is one of the more powerful Chromebooks around. It has plenty of great features. The technical specifications include an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 64GB solid state drive. It uses Intel integrated graphics, which should be enough for basic gaming and creative work. It has a pretty solid battery life, too, that lasts up to 10 hours so you don't have to be wired in all the time.

It's all powered by the Chrome OS, which is specifically designed to help you maximize your space. Use the Cloud and a combination of different apps to store all the information you're working with. Whether you need this Chromebook for work, home or school, it'll keep you entertained and help you get stuff done.

The Flex 5 has a 13.3-inch touchscreen displaywith 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The 2-in-1 feature means the display can flip 360 degrees. It's already a light and slim Chromebook, but you can also use it as a tablet when you want to.

Some of the other features include a built-in webcam, two speakers that face you in laptop or tablet mode, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. Use those ports to add more peripherals and turn this into an even better machine. The Chromebook also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.