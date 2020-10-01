The Holy Stone HS510 GPS drone with 4K Wi-Fi camera has dropped to $109.99 on Amazon. This quadcopter normally sells for around $200. It recently dropped in price to $160. Combine that with the $10 off on-page coupon and the code 9G79QA9Z, which takes off another $40 when used during checkout, and you've got yourself one of the best prices ever for this drone.

Lowest price Holy Stone HS510 GPS drone with 4K Wi-Fi camera A price drop combined with an on-page coupon combined with a coupon code. Records in video up to 4K. Has compact, foldable design. Includes app control and features like Follow Me, Point of Interest, etc. Shoots stable aerial shots. $109.99 $200.00 $90 off See at Amazon With coupon: 9G79QA9Z

The Holy Stone drone is super lightweight and designed for foldability and travel. It comes in at a weight of just 0.55 pounds, so you can carry it pretty much anywhere. Plus the arms and propeller blades can all be folded. It also comes with a carrying case that makes it easy to travel with. Take this drone out into the wild and catch some awesome shots!

The built-in camera is capable of shooting 4K video at 16 frames per second, and it can get lesser resolutions at much better FPS. It can also take stills and capture awesome aerial shots. Use the free app to control the drone from a distance, too. Use features powered by GPS like Follow Me, Point of Interest, TapFly, and more.

The drone actually uses both GPS and GLONASS navigation systems so you should never lose its signal. And even if you do, it has an excellent Return to Home feature to ensure you find it again.

It's also a very quiet drone thanks to its brushless motor and propellers designed for aviation. It's very aerodynamic and will last for a long time. It also comes with two batteries so you can hot swap to extend the drone's flight time.

Use a TF card to capture your footage. The drone supports cards up to 32GB, so you can grab one for less than $7 from SanDisk. Grab a few if you plan to do a lot of shooting at once.